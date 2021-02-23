Tyler Legacy 2, North Mesquite 1
MESQUITE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders took a 2-1 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday.
Ella Rose Embry and Caroline Randall had the goals for Legacy. Hannah Smith and Lexie Thedford had the assists.
Legacy will play Rockwall-Heath Thursday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall.
Bullard 9, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — The Bullard Lady Panthers began the second round of District 13-4A soccer with a 9-0 win over Gladewater on Tuesday at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Scoring goals for Bullard were Addy Cummings (2), Rylie Jo Garner, Katelyn Henics (2), Carley Pawlak (2), Matti O'Neal and Jaden Jeter.
Assists were from Jeter (2), Maddison Cummings, Tatum Rigsby, Maddie Carlile (2) and Jaylynn Wildt (2).
The Lady Panthers (6-1 in district) take on first-place Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. Monday in Bullard.
Bullard will also be home on Friday, March 5 against Van. It will be Senior Night.
The Bullard JV is scheduled to play Tyler Legacy's JV at 5 p.m. Friday in Bullard.