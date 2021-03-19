Lexie Thedford had a goal and an assist with keeper Nonnie Foley producing eight saves in a clean sheet performance to lead Tyler Legacy past Rockwall-Heath 2-0 Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Thedford put the Lady Raiders in front from the spot in the first half and her controlled pass to Deanna Zarconne in the second half sealed the win.
The game was tight and physical throughout and it was a grappling contest between Kyleigh D’Spain and a Heath defender that set up the first goal. The two players were locked up in the box with the referee judging that D’Spain was thrown down and was awarded a penalty kick.
Thedford calmly strolled the spot and made no mistake, sending the Heath keeper the other way while she buried her shot into the bottom left corner for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Hawks began to pressure for an equalizer, and only some quick thinking and moves from Foley prevented that from happening. The keeper raced out to deflect a lofted ball away and stood her ground as the rebound led to a wayward shot.
Legacy nearly doubled its lead just before the halftime break when Jenna Barnes outraced Heath’s keeper for a 50-50 ball. Her momentum took her wide of the goal, but she still got a shot away that was on target if not for a scrambling defender, who cleared it off the line to leave the score 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Heath sent more players forward and asked questions. Every time Foley had the answer. The Legacy keeper got enough off a fist to a shot by Heath’s Jazmin Tijerina to deflect it off the post. More chances kept coming with Foley saving all of them.
Then, against the run of play, Legacy’s Chloe Murlin found some space 30 yards outside of the box and let loose with a long blast that beat the Heath keeper, but clanged off the crossbar.
A breakaway shot by Alexah Fite was scooped up by Foley, who made another save from another Fite shot moments later.
With under 10 minutes remaining, Tyler Legacy got the clinching goal. A free kick by Caroline Randall was lofted into the Heath box. Several players leapt to try and head the ball, but all of them missed and it instead went to Thedford, who chested it down to teammate Zarconne, who then fired it home for game clincher.