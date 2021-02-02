DALLAS — Tyler Legacy took a 9-0 win over Dallas Skyline on Tuesday in a District 10-6A soccer contest at Forester Athletic Complex.
Deanna Zarcone scored two goals.
Lexie Thedford, Kyleigh D’Spain, Caroline Randall, Hannah Smith, Karen Molina, Conally Hooper and Kate Deatherage all added a goal.
Zarcone and Thedford both had three assists, and Elizabeth Randall and Jenna Barnes each added an assist.
Dru Kisamore and Nonnie Foley combined for the shutout.
Legacy JV-White defeated Skyline 8-0. Lauryn Smith had a hat trick. Alejandra Balderas had two goals. Taylor Henry, Aileen Mancilla and Talina Vargas all added a goal. Abby Aggen and Irelyn Powell combined for the shutout.
Legacy will host Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Red Raider Field.
Brook Hill 4, Dallas Christian 1
Dominika Ducal scored a hat trick as Bullard Brook Hill defeated Dallas Christian 4-1 on Tuesday in a TAPPS Division II District 2 soccer semifinal on Tuesday.
The Lady Guard advances to the district finals against either Grace Community or McKinney Christian at 5 p.m. Friday. The location is to be determined.
Adding the fourth goal for BH was Kensi Holley. Milissa Kay and Dominika Ducal had assists with goalkeeper Kaniyah Hill making five saves.