Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders will be in a familiar environment for their postseason opener.
The Lady Raiders will host Rowlett at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Legacy Field.
“It’s been a while since we’ve won a coin toss,” Legacy head soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “It will be kind of nice not to have to travel. We are looking forward to playing at home.”
The Lady Raiders (20-5-4) enter Friday’s contest with three straight wins, allowing just one goal.
“Obviously getting some wins late, I think it helps the psycho of our players and their confidence level,” Woodard said. “We’re really young this year. We lost a couple of games that we didn’t need to lose. I think we’re capable of playing with anybody, we just have to not give up goals at the right time.
“Our defense has been playing really well. We got our goalkeeper (Nonnie Foley) back. Nonnie, along with Dru Kisamore, have done a good job together.”
The Lady Raiders did lose senior captain defender Kelsey Filla to a foot injury, which now gives them a youthful defense with three sophomores in the back.
Rowlett enters with a record of 12-9-1. The Lady Eagles are led by Trinity Egerton’s 19 goals and 11 assists.
“They play in a tough district,” Woodard said. “I’m sure they’ll be good from what I’ve seen and from people I’ve talked to. We will need to play well to win. We just need to go out and play the way we are capable of.”
The winner will advance to face either Mansfield Lake Ridge or Killeen.