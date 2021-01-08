PALESTINE — The Tyler Lady Lions won two matches on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Palestine Soccer Showcase.
Tyler won over Athens 4-1, followed by a 1-0 victory over Huntsville.
In the win over Athens, Emma Artega scored two goals with Etni Fernandez and Yasmine Tinoco contributing one each.
Eriama Valle was in goal for Tyler.
Against Huntsville, Fernandez scored the only goal. Valle was in goal.
On Saturday, the Lady Lions lost to Henderson 1-0 in the semifinals when Henderson scored with about seven minutes remaining.
Tyler returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Longview Pine Tree at the JT Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.