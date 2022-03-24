FORNEY — A goal less than three minutes in helped Wylie remain unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round of the Class 6A girls soccer playoffs on Thursday night at City Bank Stadium.
“I’m proud of how they played against a good team that hasn’t lost a game,” Legacy girls soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “We could’ve easily maybe given them their first one tonight if we would’ve had some things go our way. The girls don’t have anything they need to hang their heads about. They played hard and well, just came up a little short and unlucky.”
Jordyn Vitale got the ball on the left side of the net and passed it over to Lindsey Beyers, who had a straight shot into the net for the opening score with 37:43 on the clock.
“I don’t know how many times that’s happened to us where they’ve come down and scored the first short for whatever reason,” Woodard said. “It happened tonight, and that was the deciding factor.”
Legacy came back with a shot attempt of its own less than a minute later.
The Lady Raiders kept attacking as Ella Rose Embry continued to put pressure on the Lady Pirate defense, but Wylie was able to shut down each attempt.
As Wylie attempted to take the lead with four shots on goal in a 13-minute span, Nonnie Foley was able to make the saves to keep the score at 1-0.
Both team got a chance in the final minute of the half, including the Lady Raiders on a counter that resulted in a shot with four seconds on the clock, but Caleigh Monroe made the save for Wylie to make the score 1-0 at halftime.
The Lady Raiders were the aggressors in the second half, especially early, creating multiple chances in the first 10 minutes.
Just more than a minute into the second half, Ella Rose Embry got behind the defense, but Monroe was able to knock the ball away before Embry could fire a shot at the goal, allowing the defenders to regroup.
With 25:13 left to play, Legacy nearly capitalized on a corner kick with a header in the box, but Monroe made the save to keep the lead intact.
Exactly a minute later, Wylie came back as Emma Emmert broke away and delivered a shot to the left side of the net. Foley made a diving stop to keep the ball from going in.
“Nonnie made some great saves,” Woodard said. “She kept it where we needed to keep it in order to get back in the game. We just couldn’t get one on goal.”
The Lady Raiders had multiple chances in the final 10 minutes, but just was unable to get the equalizer. Wylie had a chance to add to its lead with a header, but Foley made another spectacular save. A goal by Wylie was called off with an offsides call with 13 seconds left, and despite time running off of the clock, Legacy went and tried to score to force overtime. The officials let the game continue, but once the ball changed possession, the game was officially stopped.
“We had a lot of shots, they just didn’t go on goal,” Woodard said. “We had chances to score goals, but we just didn’t get it done.”
It was just the third time being shut out this season for Legacy (10-8-4). The other two came against District 10-6A champion Rockwall.
It was the final game for Legacy seniors Dru Kisamore, Foley, Colleen Gilliland, Pilar Balderas Hernandez, Aileen Mancilla and Irelyn Powell.
“They’ve been great,” Woodard said. “They all worked hard and have done what we asked. College coming over from Longview was nice to have, and the girls that have been here for a few years, I’m sad to see it end for them.”
Wylie (21-0-3) advances to face either Killeen Harker Heights or Mansfield Lake Ridge.