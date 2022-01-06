THE WOODLANDS — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders kicked off the season with a 3-1 win over Gregory-Portland Thursday in The Woodlands Showcase.
Lilly Beckham got the scoring started with a goal after the opposing keeper made early saves early in the contest. Elizabeth Randall had the assist.
Former Longview Lady Lobo Colleen Gilliland — an Arkansas-Little Rock commit — scored two goals in the second half. Ella Rose Embry and Hannah Smith had the assists.
“Our back players and midfield played really well,” Legacy head coach Chris Woodard said. “We gave up a goal late in the game on a free kick that was pretty unstoppable.”
Nonnie Foley and Dru Kisamore split time in the goal.
Legacy (1-0) will play Class 6A Region II No. 1 The Woodlands at 1 p.m. Friday.
