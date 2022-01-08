Tyler Legacy closed The Woodlands Showcase with a 1-1 draw against Fort Bend Clements.
Hannah Smith scored the lone goal in the first half for Legacy with an assist by Ella Rose Embry.
Clements added the equalizer within the next five minutes.
Legacy head coach Chris Woodard said his team had multiple chances to regain the lead, including three shots that hit the post.
Legacy had 21 shots to 10 for Clements and had seven corner kicks to three for Clements.
Legacy (1-1-1) will take on Texas High at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Pine Tree Invitational.