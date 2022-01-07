The Tyler legacy Lady Raiders dropped a 2-1 decision to The Woodlands Friday at The Woodlands Showcase.
Legacy head coach Chris Woodard said Legacy outshot The Woodlands — ranked No. 1 in Class 6A Region II — 20-11 and had six corner kicks to three for The Woodlands.
The Woodlands took the lead midway through the first half on a long free kick. About five minutes later, Kate Deatherage scored on an assist by Ella Rose Embry.
The Woodlands gained the lead with about 15 minutes to play.
Legacy (1-1) will take on Fort Bend Clements at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in The Woodlands.