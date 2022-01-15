LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders split a pair of matches Thursday and Friday in the Longview Tournament.
On Thursday, Legacy won 5-0 over Jacksonville.
Colleen Gilliland and Lilly Beckham had two goals each. Ella Rose Embry had a goal and two assists. Hannah Smith had two assists, and Kate Deatherage added an assist.
Nonni Foley and Dru Kissamore combined for the shutout. Caroline Randall, Elizabeth Randall, Chloe Murlin and Reese Rowe were standouts in the midfield.
The Lady Raiders lost 2-1 to Wylie East on Friday.
Legacy outshot Wylie East 20-8 and had seven corner kicks to three for Wylie East.
Embry had the lone goal for Legacy on a penalty kick.
The Legacy JV tied 1-1 with Pine Tree on Thursday.
Mia Ledesma had an unassisted goal. The Lady Raiders also defeated Hallsville 3-0. Ellie Adams had a goal and an assist. Karli D’Spain and Ashley Zavala added goals, and Molly Bryans and Alison Morris each had an assist.
Legacy JV won 3-0 on Friday against Wylie East.
Cielo Garcia had a goal and an assist. Ledesma and Zavala scored goals, and Bryans and Lizzie Parker had assists.