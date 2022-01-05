After another 20-win campaign, Tyler Legacy’s 2021 soccer season didn’t have an ideal ending.
At home in the opening round of the playoffs with a lead and less than two minutes left in regulation, the Lady Raiders (20-6-4) dropped a 4-2 decision in overtime to Rowlett.
Flip the calendar nine months, and a new season is here for the Lady Raiders as they will compete in The Woodlands Showcase beginning Thursday.
Legacy will take on Gregory Portland — ranked No. 7 in Class 5A Region 4 by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Organization — at 3 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Raiders will then take on Class 6A Region II No. 1 The Woodlands at 1 p.m. Friday before closing the event against Fort Bend Clements at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All three matches will be played at Gosling Sports Fields in The Woodlands.
“It’s always an exciting time for the girls,” Legacy girls soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “When you’ve been practicing all fall, you’re ready to start playing some games. We’ve had some scrimmages, and they’ve gone OK. We found some things we need to do better and fix, and we saw some things we do well. We are looking forward to starting the season and playing some good teams early on at The Woodlands and get a test to see where we are at early on.”
Legacy graduated four seniors — Lexie Thedford, Deanna Zarcone, Shelby McQueen and Kelsey Filla.
Thedford had 25 goals last season and was the All-East Texas Player of the Year. Zarcone had 18 goals.
Ella Embry returns after scoring 13 goal last season. Jenna Barnes had 14 goals and 10 assists last season as a freshman, but Woodard said she will be moving to center back this season.
Kyleigh D’Spain is a returner who scored 10 goals last season, but will be out the entire season with an injury.
Nonnie Foley and Dru Kisamore are back in goal for the Lady Raiders.
Kate Deatherage, Hannah Smith, Caroline Randall and Elizabeth Randall are among the other returners for Legacy.
Joining the team is Colleen Gilliland, who is committed to play Division I soccer at Arkansas-Little Rock. Gilliland had 15 goals and 13 assists last season while playing for Longview.
“She can play anywhere really,” Woodard said. “We will probably play her in an attacking role for now.”
Woodard said there are also a few freshmen who are going to be battling for a starting spot.
“We’ve got a chance of being pretty good if everybody keeps getting better, and our goalkeepers make some saves for us,” Woodard said.
The first home game for the Lady Raiders will be Jan. 28 against Mesquite.