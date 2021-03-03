The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders secured a playoff spot win an 8-1 win over Mesquite on Tuesday.
Lexie Thedford and Deanna Zarcone had two goals each. Kyleigh D’Spain, Jenna Barnes, Conally Hooper and Merritt Dial all added a goal. Barnes had three assists. Zarcone had two assists, and Caroline Randall and Ella Rose Embry each added an assist.
Legacy will face Rockwall on March 16 and Rockwall-Heath on March 19 to close the regular season.
Legacy JV White won 4-1 over Mesquite. Talina Vargas had two goals, and Lauryn Smith and Ashlynn Parker each added a goal.