Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders picked up a win and a draw in the Longview Invitational.
On Thursday, the Lady Raiders played to a 2-2 draw against The Woodlands.
Hannah Smith opened the scoring on an assist by Ella Rose Embry five minutes into the match. Colleen Gilliland, who previously played at Longview, scored 15 minutes later to give Legacy a 2-0 lead.
Nonni Foley made multiple saves in the first half to keep the shutout alive but was forced to sit out in the second half due to injury.
The Woodlands put in two goals in the second half to tie the match.
The Lady Raiders took a 5-1 win over Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday.
Embry opened the scoring on an assist by Alejandra Balderas. Gilliland then scored with 28:56 remaining on an assist by Embry to take a 2-0 lead. Fossil Ridge scored in the final 10 minutes of the half to trim the score to 2-1 at halftime.
Gilliland scored early in the second half on an assist by Jenna Barnes. Gilliland then assisted on goals by Embry and Lily Beckham.
Legacy’s game Saturday against Red Oak, along with the JV game against Mount Pleasant were both canceled.
The Lady Raiders (4-2-2) will play Dallas Skyline in the District 10-6A opener at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas.