Ella Rose Embry had a hat trick as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders opened District 10-6A action with a 9-0 win over Dallas Skyline.
Embry also had an assist.
Colleen Gilliland had two goals and an assist. Lily Beckham had two goals, and Brianna Garcia had a goal. Skyline also had an own goal.
Adding assists were Kate Deatherage with two and Jenna Barnes, Hannah Smith, Alejandra Balderas and Elizabeth Randall with one apiece.
Reese Rowe and Caroline Randall played well defensively, head coach Chris Woodard said.. Both goalkeepers, Nonni Foley and Dru Kisemore, combined for the shutout.
Legacy will host Mesquite on Friday.
Bullard 3, Chapel Hill 2
BULLARD — Bullard opened district with a 3-2 win over Chapel Hill.
Thirteen minutes into the first half, sophomore Addy Cummings scored on an assist by Carley Pawlak.
After Chapel Hill tied the score, Pawlak found Jaylynn Wildt, who dished the ball to Jaden Jeter for the finish.
An own goal by Bullard with 10 minutes left in the game tied the match.
With 8:07 to play, Wildt scored on an assist from Jeter for what proved to be the game winner.
Bullard JV won 8-0. Goals were scored by Anne Marie Jones, Lilebeth Medina, Dulexy Campuzano, Ramzee Matejka, Maggie Neal and Jocelyn Torres. Kaden Kirby and Matejka contributed to the shutout.
Bullard (7-2, 1-0) will host Gladewater on Friday.