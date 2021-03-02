BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers scored a 2-0 win over Chapel Hill on Monday in a District 13-4A soccer match at Panther Stadium.
After a scoreless first half, junior Jaden Jeter scored on a penalty kick at the beginning of the second half.
Junior Elizabeth Conner (left midfielder) was awarded a throw in from the left sideline, some 30 yards from the goal. She threw it over the defenders' heads and freshman forward Addy Cummings headed the ball into the goal.
Sophomore defensive player Maddison Cummings was cited for her play. Other defenders contributing to the shut out were Chloe Howard, Madeline Carlile, Ana Morales, Tatum Rigsby, Katelynn Henics and goalkeeper Emily Clark.
The Lady Panthers improve to 7-1 in district. It was the first loss for the Lady Bulldogs in district (8-1).
Chapel Hill won the JV match, 1-0.