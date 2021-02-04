Heather Hall and Bailey Walker scored goals for the Lady Trojans as All Saints blanked Irving The Highlands 2-0 in a TAPPS Division III District 1 soccer match on Wednesday at Mewbourne Field.
Hall also added an assist, while Kate Wright was in goal for the clean sheet. It was Wright's first shutout as goalkeeper.
Defensive standouts for AS were Kate Sharkey and Gillian Ricks with Abbey Johnson and Sarah Huckabee stellar in the midfield.
Caroline Khalaf, Annie Comte and Tate Elfarr excelled as forwards. Also contributing to the Lady Trojans' victory were Emmy Brewer, Olivia Goedeke and Sachi Shah.
The Lady Trojans are scheduled to return to play on Monday, traveling to Dallas to meet The Covenant School. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.