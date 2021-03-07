Tyler Legacy, led by third-place medalist Charlotte Hackney, won its fourth straight tournament by capturing first place in the Hallsville Ladycat Golf Invitational on Thursday at The Tempest Club in Gladewater.
The Lady Raiders won with a score of 357, followed by Longview (395), Sulphur Springs (405), Lufkin (410), Lindale (423), Pine Tree (428), Hallsville (431) and Troup (460). A total of 12 teams participated.
Miriam Tran of Sulphur Springs won medalist honors with a 72, followed by Hallsville's Kensley Pressell (79). Hackney took the bronze with an 80.
Joining Hackney on the Legacy squad were: Carly Ogletree (84), KyAmbria Acy (91), Rowan Reynolds (102), Ella Harbold (103), Jenna Ogletree (110), Abby Power (115) and Avery Greer (118).
The Lady Raiders are next scheduled to take part in the Lufkin Lady Panther Invitational at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin on March 15.