BULLARD — Tyler Legacy, led by bronze medalist Carly Ogletree, won the Bullard Golf Invitational earlier this week at Emerald Bay Club.
The Lady Raiders carded a 397 to win by a stroke over host Bullard and Normangee.
Maria Tran, of Sulphur Springs, won medalist honor with 78, followed by Lauren Fisher of Longview with an 82.
Ogletree placed third with an 83. Other tops scores were by Hallsville's Kinley Pessell (84), Normangee's Braden Frederick (88) and Tyler Legacy's KyAmbria Acy (91).
Other Tyler Legacy golfers were Ella Harbold (110), Reese Cooper (113) and Rowan Reynolds (117).
There were 24 schools entered in the tournament on the shores of Lake Palestine.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to take part in the Lindale Invitational on Feb. 18 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club and Feb. 22 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.