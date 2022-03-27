BULLARD — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, led by medalist KyAmbria Acy, captured first place in the New Diana Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday at Oak Hurst Golf Course.
Tyler Legacy was on top, followed by Carthage and Tyler Legacy B. Six teams competed.
Acy took top honors in the medalist race with an 81 with teammates Carly Ogletree (85) and Isabella Miller (91) finishing second and third, respectively.
Also on the Tyler Legacy squad were Ella Harbold (98) and Jenna Ogletree (101).
On the Tyler Legacy B team were Liberty Koerbel (106), Avery Greer (107), Hannah Wilhite (119), Laura Freeman (120) and Clara Dobbins (123).
The Lady Raiders are competing in the District 10-6A Golf Tournament on March 28-29 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.