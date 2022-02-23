LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles, led by runner-up medalist Kenzie McClenny, captured the Lindale Girls Golf Invitational on Feb. 14 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.
The Lady Eagles won with a team score of 371. Longview placed second at 402, followed by Whitehouse in third at 425.
Kinley Pessel of Hallsville earned medalist honors with a 79. McClenny carded an 80 and won a playoff for second. Longview's Lauren Fisher was third, also with an 80.
Along with McClenny, other members of the Lindale first-place team were Kennedy Weesner (87), Julee King (98), Preslee Pullin (106) and Lauren Van Andel (109).
Lindale Girls Golf Invitational
Date: Feb. 14
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
Individual Top 10 — 1, Kinley Pessel, Hallsville, 79; 2, Kenzie McClenny, Lindale, 80; 3, Lauren Fisher, Longview, 80; 4, Faith Ann Chinn, Spring Hill, 81; 5, Kennedy Weesner, Lindale, 87; 6, Aly Navarro, Whitehouse, 91; 7, Katelynn Henslee, Rusk, 93; 8, Emily Smith, Pine Tree, 95; 9, Julee King, Lindale, 98; 10, Trista Volentine, Brownsboro, 101.
Team Standings.
Lindale (371) — Kenzie McClenny, Lindale, 80; Kennedy Weesner, 87; Julee King, 98; Preslee Pullin, 106; Lauren Van Andel, 109.
Longview (402) — Lauren Fisher, 80; Catherine Da Moude, 105; Neha Nirmal, 108; Lexie Cannon, 109; Isabella Nolte, 111.
Whitehouse (425) — Aly Navarro, 91; Lily Ann Weissmann, 108; Layla Poole, 109; Aubrey Wagner, 117; Jenni Bowman, 121.
Henderson (463) — Kyndall Burton, 112; Kinsey Kersh, 113; Randi Goen, 114; Kate Charlo, 124.
Brownsboro (466) — Trista Volentine, 101; Hailey Duke, 115; Chloe Cannady, 125; Shaylea Pyle, 125; Adriana Gonzalez, 126.
Rusk (469) — Katelynn Henslee, 93; Annie Beathard, 124; Addison Burton, 126; Addison Filer, 126.
Medalist
Hallsville — Kinley Pessel, 79; Nadia Lilly, 102.
Henderson — Lexie Pierce, 112.
Lindale — Charlotte McConathy, 113; Clara Helvey, 124.
Palestine — Reagan Sokolowski, 106; Sydney Veneris, 117; Camryn Timmons, 118.
Pine Tree — Emily Smith, 95; Blaire Gillentine, 111.
Quitman — Alexis O'Neal, 122.
Spring Hill — Faith Ann Chinn, 81; Alexis Grubb, 102; Macy Reavis, 117.
Whitehouse — Kassidy Meyer, 121; Maggie Jensen, 123.