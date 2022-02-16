HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Paced by medalist KyAmbria Acy, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders captured first place in the Hawkins Girls Golf Invitational on Tuesday at Holly Lake Ranch Golf Club.
The Lady Raiders had a team score of 362, followed by Tyler Grace Community (460), Troup (463) and Harmony (475). There were seven teams entered.
The Lady Raiders finished 1-2-3 in the medalist race.
Acy won medalist honors with an 82 to capture the gold, followed by silver medalist Carly Ogletree (85) and bronze medalist Isabella Miller (99).
Others on the Lady Raiders team were Jenna Ogletree (105) and Ella Harbold (105).
The Lady Raiders next play in the Jacksonville Invitational on Feb. 28 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.