The Grace Community Lady Cougars captured first place in the TAPPS 5A District 2 Golf Tournament that was held on Monday at The Bridges Golf Club in Gunter.
The Lady Cougars scored a 425, winning by 29 strokes over runner-up Brook Hill (454). McKinney Christian was third at 456.
Also, Brook Hill's OnYou Kim earned medalist honors with a 98 while teammate Maeci Wilson was ninth with a 118.
Grace's Malynn Hable claimed the silver medal in the medalist race with a runner-up finish. Teammate Caitlynn Cooper captured the bronze for placing third.
Other Lady Cougars in the top 10 were Brynn Ballard (Sixth) and Rowan Reynolds (Seventh).
Other members of the championship team are Riley Mraz, Ella Denson, Layla Sullivan and Vivian Galyean.
The Grace squad is coached by Rainey Freeman.
Joining Kim and Wilson on the Lady Guard team are Lauren Foster, Shamita Vasnani and Haleigh Rozell. Abby Garcia competed as a medalist.
The Lady Guard team is coached by Chad Grubbs.
The top three teams advance to the North Regional Tournament, which is scheduled for Monday, May 2 at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Manor.
The TAPPS 5A State Tournament is scheduled for May 9-10 at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.