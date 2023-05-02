One in a series about area golfers participating in the UIL State Golf Tournament May 15-16 (girls) and May 22-23 (boys) in the Austin area.
Bullard’s Gracie Smith, Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee and Spring Hill’s Faith Ann Chinn have qualified for the UIL Class 4A State Golf Tournament.
All three earned spots at state during the Class 4A Region III Golf Tournament held April 17-18 at Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville.
The 4A state tournament is scheduled for May 15-16 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, about 60 miles northwest of Austin near Lake LBJ and the Colorado River. The course was designed by Tom Kite, Roy Bechtol and Randy Russell.
Chinn finished second overall at the regional tournament with a 163 (77-86).
Smith and Henslee tied for fourth place with a score of 168.
Smith, a sophomore Lady Panther, had a first-round score of 91, but made a quick turnaround by carding a 77 during the second round.
Henslee, a sophomore Lady Eagle, scored rounds of 83 and 85.
The top three individually golfers finishing in the top 10 who are not on the advancing three teams earn a berth at the state tournament.
Other members of the Bullard team, which placed fourth, include: Adyson Pipkin (83-86—169), Abby Grisham (105-107—212), Maddy Faith (110-112—222) and Claire Faith (116-107—223).
Pipkin finished in sixth, just missing a state trip by a stroke.
East Texas girls teams competing in the 4A tournament include: Canton (Jessica Lea, Jayme Robertson, Bella Irwin, Caroline Stern, Taryn Clayton), Lindale (Lauren Van Andel, Preslee Pullin, Julee King, Kennedy Weesner, Kenzie McClenny), and Sulphur Springs (Evey Birdsong, Kenzie Posey, Mykylie Meador, McKenna Meskimen, Alyson Thomas).
Other teams competing include: Canyon, Salado, Davenport, Andrews, Devine, China Spring, Seminole, Lampasas and Corpus Christi Calallen.