The All Saints Lady Trojans, led by first-place medalist Sidney Robertson and runner-up medalist Conley Cavender, captured the TAPPS District 2-4A Girls Golf Tournament championship on Tuesday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
The Lady Trojans carded a team total of 396.
Roberson is a freshman and took the gold in the individual competition with Cavender, a senior, taking the silver.
Other members of the All Saints championship team are Taylor Phillips and Maggie Maxey.
The Lady Trojans advance to the Regional Championship, scheduled for April 26 at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.