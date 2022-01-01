LaRUE — LaPoynor took a first-quarter lead, but the Brownsboro Bearettes rallied for a 54-27 win over their rival Flyerettes on Saturday.
The Flyerettes led 10-9 before the Bearettes took a 25-17 advantage at halftime.
Three Brownsboro players were in double figures — Paris Miller (13), Khyra Garrett (11) and Khayla Garrett (10).
Others scoring for the Bearettes were Allie Cooper (6), Tori Hooker (6), Mekhayia Moore (4), Caylor Blackmon (3) and Rebecca Rumbo (1).
Payton Maze led the Flyerettes with eight points with Makayla Hurd adding seven. Kitty Eldridge and T'Mia Mitchell added four points apiece.
Players and points for LaPoynor- N. Tabin-1, B. Howard- 3 T. Mitchell- 4, K. Eldridge-4 M. Hurd- 7, P. Maze- 8,
Brownsboro won the JV game 31-27.
Brownsboro will begin District 14-4A play at Mabank on Friday.