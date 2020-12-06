All Saints 52, Grace Community 32
Shelby Phillips led All Saints with 14 points and teammate Maggie Maxey added 12 as the All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 52-32 win over crosstown rival Grace Community 52-32 on Friday in the Brookshire's Basketball Bash at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints campus.
Others scoring for the Lady Cougars were Sarah Jordan (9), Eyan Absar (8), Conley Cavender (4), Laura Bryan (3), Olivia Patterson (1) and Taylor Phillips (1).
Reese Porter led the Lady Cougars with 14 points. Others scoring for Grace were Tariyah Hicks (7), Grace Sutton (7), Harper Auringer (2) and Micah Anderson (2).
Bishop Gorman 48, Cypress Christian 21
Elizabeth Mahfood and Taylor Wood combined for 34 points to help the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders defeated Cypress Christian 48-21 on Friday in the Brookshire's Basketball Bash at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints campus.
Mahfood led with 18 points with Wood adding 16.
Also scoring for the Lady Crusaders were Maria Kariampuzha (10), Grace Coan (2) and Laura McInnis (2).
