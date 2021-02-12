Canton 53, Terrell 40
WILLS POINT — Amari Welch hit for 23 points to help power the Canton Eaglettes to a 53-40 win over Terrell in a Class 4A girls basketball bi-district playoff game at Wills Point HS.
Canton (15-11) advances to meet Lindale next week in area. Terrell ends its season at 16-9.
Shameir Quimby followed Welch with 13 points. Also scoring for Canton were Ashtyn Norrell (9), Airianna Pickens (8) and Kori Nicklas (3).
Hawkins 79, New Summerfield 33
FRANKSTON — Jordyn Warren scored 27 points and Lynli Dacus and Logan Jaco each had double-doubles as the Hawkins Lady Hawks won their Class 2A girls basketball bi-district playoff game with a 79-33 over New Summerfield on Friday.
Hawkins advances to meet San Augustine next week in area. San Augustine defeated Dallardsville Big Sandy, 33-26.
Warren, a sophomore guard, added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Dacus had 21 points and 14 rebounds for her double-double, along with three assists and three steals. She also had three 3-pointers. Jaco’s double-double was 14 points and 10 rebounds as well as six steals and two assists.
Other Lady Hawk contributors were Makena Warren (9 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Victoria Miller (5 points), Tenley Conde (2 points) and Laney Wilson (1 point).
Waskom 55, White Oak 40
HALLSVILLE — Waskom railed for a 55-40 win over the White Oak Ladynecks on Friday in a Class 3A bi-district girls basketball game.
Waskom improves to 15-5, while White Oak ends its season at 11-11.
Jaynai Miles and Skyie Middlebrook led Waskom with 16 points apiece. Tiea Chatman added 12 points, followed by Malayiah Fields (9) and Makayla Jetter (2).
Alysa Hall and Anna Iske each tossed in 15 points to lead the Ladynecks. Renee Cook added 10 points.
Waskom advances to meet Winona in the area round next week.
Frankston 59, Lovelady 53
CUSHING — Abbie Ramsey scored 13 points as Frankston advanced with a 59-53 win over Lovelady in bi-district.
Ja’Shalyn Hatton had 10 points for Frankston. Tia Billingsly and Brianna Looney each had 9 points, and Maggie Caveness added 8 points.
Frankston led 17-15 after the first quarter, trailed 34-28 at halftime and then regained the lead, 44-42 after three quarters.
Frankston will take on Bruceville-Eddy in the area round.
Bullard 54, North Lamar 32
PITTSBURG — The Bullard Lady Panthers opened the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs with a 54-32 bi-district win over North Lamar on Saturday at Pittsburg High School.
Bullard (23-4) advances to the area round where the Lady Panthers will face Sunnyvale (25-1), a 39-32 winner over Van. North Lamar ends its season at 15-9.
Jordy Martin led Bullard with 16 points with Bailey Smith adding 12 and Keili Richmond chipping in 10.
Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Jadyn Welch (8), Stephanie King (6) and Anna Turgeau (2).