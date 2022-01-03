The Van Lady Vandals won the Quitman Tournament.
Van took a 36-30 win over Rains.
Scorers for Van were Landry Jones 8, Ella Barrett 7, Elizabeth Nixon 7, Jordan Ryan 6, Abby Clyburn 3, Maci Jones 3, Maddy Clyburn 2 and Adyson Horan 1.
Nixon grabbed eight rebounds.
Van then took a 36-32 victory against Rains. Scorers were Landry Jones 15, Barrett 5, Maddy Clyburn 4, Abby Clyburn 3, Ryan 2, Nixon 2 and Jayla Fagile 1.
Barrett had eight rebounds, and Maci Jones and Landry Jones each had six rebounds.
Van topped Bland 50-37.
Scorers for Van were Landry Jones 13, Maci Jones 8, Barrett 6, Nixon 5, Ryan 5, Horan 4, Shelby Burns 4, Maddy Clyburn 3 and Abby Clyburn 2.
Nixon had nine rebounds, and Barrett and Landry Jones each had six rebounds.
Van lost a non-district game to Hallsville on Friday, 44-42 in overtime.
Scorers fro Van were Landry Jones 12, Abby Clyburn 10, Ryan 6, Burns 4, Maci Jones 4, Maddy Clyburn 3, Nixon 2 and Barrett 1.
Landry Jones and Abby Clyburn each had seven rebounds, and Maci Jones grabbed six rebounds.
Van will play at Athens on Friday.