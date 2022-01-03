Van Basketball
The Van Lady Vandals won the Quitman Tournament

 Courtesy

Van took a 36-30 win over Rains.

Scorers for Van were Landry Jones 8, Ella Barrett 7, Elizabeth Nixon 7, Jordan Ryan 6, Abby Clyburn 3, Maci Jones 3, Maddy Clyburn 2 and Adyson Horan 1.

Nixon grabbed eight rebounds.

Van then took a 36-32 victory against Rains. Scorers were Landry Jones 15, Barrett 5, Maddy Clyburn 4, Abby Clyburn 3, Ryan 2, Nixon 2 and Jayla Fagile 1.

Barrett had eight rebounds, and Maci Jones and Landry Jones each had six rebounds.

Van topped Bland 50-37.

Scorers for Van were Landry Jones 13, Maci Jones 8, Barrett 6, Nixon 5, Ryan 5, Horan 4, Shelby Burns 4, Maddy Clyburn 3 and Abby Clyburn 2.

Nixon had nine rebounds, and Barrett and Landry Jones each had six rebounds.

Van lost a non-district game to Hallsville on Friday, 44-42 in overtime.

Scorers fro Van were Landry Jones 12, Abby Clyburn 10, Ryan 6, Burns 4, Maci Jones 4, Maddy Clyburn 3, Nixon 2 and Barrett 1.

Landry Jones and Abby Clyburn each had seven rebounds, and Maci Jones grabbed six rebounds.

Van will play at Athens on Friday.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports