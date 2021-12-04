GRAND SALINE — Van went a perfect 4-0 to win the Eddie Rogers Memorial tournament.
Van closed the tournament with a 51-24 win over Mineola on Saturday.
Landry Jones led the Lady Vandals with 18 points. Maci Jones had 12 points. Abby Clyburn scored 6 points, and Jordan Ryan added 5 points.
On Thursday, Van took a 43-23 win over Henderson. Landry Jones had 19 points, Clyburn 6, Adyson Horan 5 and Elizabeth Nixon 5.
On Friday, Van took wins of 63-12 over Big Sandy and 58-9 over Grand Saline.
Against Big Sandy, Landry Jones had 22 points, Clyburn 15, Ryan 7 and Maci Jones 4.
Against Grand Saline, Landry Jones led the way with 16 points, Ryan 8, Maddy Cluburn 7, Abby Clyburn 6, Nixon 6 and Ella Barrett 6.
Brownsboro 42, Grand Saline 38
WINNSBORO — Paris Miller scored 12 points to lead Brownsboro to a 42-38 win over Grand Saline to win the Winnsboro Hoopfest.
Brownsboro led 9-6 after the first quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 34-33 after three quarters.
Other scorers for Brownsboro were Mekhayia Moore 10, Khayla Garrett 6, Tori Hooker 4, Allie Cooper 4, Khyra Garrett 4 and Rebecca Rumbo 2.
Faith Acker led Winnsboro with 22 points.
Brownsboro (14-1) will play at Lindale on Tuesday.