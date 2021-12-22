EMORY — Van outscored Rains 34-20 in the second half to take a 49-37 win on Tuesday.
Landy Jones scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half, and Maddy Clyburn had eight of her 11 points after the break. Landry Jones also had seven rebounds.
The score was 3-3 after the first quarter before Rains led 17-15 at the break. Van led 33-27 after three quarters.
Abby Clyburn scored 5 points. Elizabeth Nixon, Jordan Ryan and Ella Barrett all had 3 points, and Adyson Horan added 2 points. Nixon and Ryan both grabbed seven rebounds.
Van (14-3) will compete in the Quitman Holiday Tournament beginning Dec. 28.