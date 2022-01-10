Van Basketball
The Van Lady Vandals.

ATHENS — Maddy Clyburn scored 17 points as Van took a 54-42 win over Athens on Friday.

Van jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes and led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Vandals led 22-20 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Hornets 20-9 in the third quarter.

Jordan Ryan had 11 points for Van. Other scorers were Landry Jones 8; Abby Clyburn 6; Ella Barrett 5; Maci Jones 5; Elizabeth Nixon 1; and Shelby Burns 1.

Barrett had 10 rebounds. Jones had eight rebounds. Abby Clyburn, Nixon and Ryan all had six rebounds.

Van will play at Wills Point on Tuesday.

 
 

