Van 70, Athens 39
ATHENS — Landry Jones scored 17 to pace Van, and the Lady Vandals gave head coach Warren Southers his 500th career win with a 70-39 District 14-4A victory against Athens.
Jordan Ryan had 12 points, Elizabeth Nixon 11, Maddie Clyburn 10 and Abby Clyburn nine for Van. Ella Barrett chipped in with seven and Maci Jones added four for the Lady Vandals.
Brownsboro 46, Mabank 34
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes, led by Mekhayia Moore's 14 points, moved to 29-2 overall and 6-0 in the District 14-4A with a 46-34 win over Mabank.
Paris Miller had 11 points for Brownsboro. Caylor Blackmon, Allie Cooper and Khayla Garrett all had four, and Tori Hooker, Khyra Garrett and Emma Barrentine three apiece.
Carley Sapp led the Lady Panthers with 12 points. She was followed by Lauren Carter (8), Savannah Wagner (4), Ryleigh Ray (3), Lillianna Forrest (2), Brooke Ford (2), Ruby Blaylock (2) and Bailey Litchfield (1).
Brownsboro will play at Athens Friday. Mabank will host Canton.
Lindale 49, Kilgore 17
KILGORE — Lindale improved to 8-1 in District 16-4A girls basketball with a 49-17 win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (17-11 overall) were led by Brenley Philen (12 points) and Marley Keith (10).
Also scoring for Lindale were: Brooke Everest (9), Maggie Spearman (6), Allie Davenport (5), Madison Luster (2), Gab7 Saboia (2), Jillian Ortiz (2) and Makenna Burks (1).
Canton 51, Wills Point 37
WILLS POINT — The No. 22 Canton Eaglettes improved to 5-1 in District 14-4A with a 51-37 win over Wills Point on Tuesday.
Shamier Quimby led the Eaglettes (22-7) with 18 points. Others scoring for Canton were Payton Bray (8), Ashtyn Norrell (7), Allison Rickham (6), Katie Wilkerson (6) and Hannah Cordell (6).
Norrell, Rickman and Wilkerson each hit a 3-pointer.
Kinley Collins led the Lady Tigers with 10 points. She was followed by Payton Lawson (6), Jamya Lyons-Brown (6), Antronea Jackson (6), Taylor Dyless (4), E. Toduroff (4) and Riley Kinney (1).
Wills Point (16-10, 1-5) is scheduled to visit Van on Friday, while Canton plays at Mabank. Both games are set to start at 6:15 p.m.
Martin's Mill 74, Cross Roads 19
CROSS ROADS — Jada Celsur scored 19 points and Kylee Lookabaugh added 17 as the No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs defeated the Cross Roads LadyCats 74-19 on Tuesday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
Martin's Mill improves to 27-3 overall and 6-0 in district.
Also scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Mattie Burns (14), Kate Lindsey (9), Reese Hataway (7), Ruthie Mein (5) and Libby Rogers (4).
Brook Locke led CR with nine points, followed by Bailey Wilson with three.
The Lady Mustangs return to play on Friday, hosting Frankston. Cross Roads is slated to visit Kerens on Friday.
Hawkins 77, Overton 39
OVERTON — Makena Warren had a game-high 24 points in helping power Hawkins to a 77-39 win over Overton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A game.
Warren added three rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Other contributing to the Lady Hawks' squad were: Lynli Dacus (16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists), Taetum Smith (15 points, 6 steals), Laney Wilson (10 points), Jordyn Warren (6 points, 4 steals, 3 assists) and Carmen Turner (4 points, 2 steals).
Texas High 49, Hallsville 44
HALLSVILLE — Texas High built a seven-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 49-44 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Catherine Warford scored 18 points in the loss for Hallsville. Aubrey Marjason added nine, Faith Baliraine six, Rylie Manshack four, Eristia Owens three and McKenzie Reese and Teagan Hill two apiece.
Hallsville will visit Marshall on Friday.
Bullard 36, Spring Hill 24
LONGVIEW — The Bullard Panthers knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 36-24 win over Spring Hill at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday in a District 16-4A game.
Zailey McGhee scored 10 in the loss for Spring Hill, which will host Henderson on Friday.
Gladewater 65, Daingerfield 37
DAINGERFIELD — Kiyona Parker erupted for 30 points to go along with seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and a block as Gladewater moved to 8-0 in District 15-3A play (22-4 overall) with a 65-37 win over Daingerfield.
Jakiyah Bell recorded a double-double for the Lady Bears with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Alexis Boyd six points and six rebounds, Kyla Lincoln six points and five rebounds, Ramya Ransom six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Cariesma Colbert four points and five rebounds.
New Diana 58, Ore City 13
DIANA — Led by Amber Hitt's 20 points, the New Diana Lady Eagles rolled to a 58-13 win over Ore City on Tuesday in District 15-3A.
Starrmia Dixon added 10 for New Diana, which led 31-9 at halftime. Katherine Yount scored eight, Sarah Yount seven, Layla Stapleton and Alexis Miller four apiece, Kamrin Woodall three and Rylee Camp two.
Tatum 44, Troup 28
TROUP — Aundrea Bradley led the way with 13 points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez added 10 for the Lady Eagles and Tatum notched a 44-28 win over Troup to improve to 10-0 in District 16-3A play and 19-6 overall.
Dancy-Vasquez added four assists for Tatum. Trinity Edwards had seven points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists, Emma Wiley six points, two rebounds and two assists, Jade Moore-Simon four points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Katelyn Jacobs two point sand three rebounds and Kerrigan Biggs two points and six rebounds.
Beckville 50, Big Sandy 22
BIG SANDY — The Beckville Ladycats used a big second half to pull away for a 50-22 District 21-2A win over Big Sandy.
Emily Dean led three Ladycats into double figures with 13 points, adding seven rebounds and a couple of assists. McKinna Chamness added 11 points and nine rebounds, Amber Harris 10 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and two blcoks, Laney Jones eight points, Lexi barr three points and three steals, Monica Lockett three points and Ayanna Burroughs two points.
Mikyla Bachert and MaRyiah Francis had eight points apiece in the loss for Big Sandy, which trailed 14-12 at the half before being outscored 36-10 in the final 16 minutes. Bachert added three steals and three rebounds, Francis four rebounds and three blocks, Shemaiah Johnson four rebounds, Breaunna Derrick three points and two rebounds, Alaysia Estes six rebounds and Journie Plunkett three points and four rebounds.
Union Grove 57, Carlisle 16
UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford dropped in 15 points to lead the way for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions moved to 5-1 in District 21-2A play (18-11 overall) with a 57-16 win over Carlisle.
Taylor Campbell and Macey Roberts scored nine apiece for the Lady Lions, who led 17-1 after one quarter. Bailey Clowers added eight points, Brady Colby seven, Ava Wightman five and Gracie Winn and Sumeet Mattu two apiece.
McLeod 63, Detroit 34
McLEOD — The McLeod Lady Longhorns built a 19-4 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 63-34 Distict 16-2A win over Detroit.
Kenslee Cross scored 17 points, Ella Lambeth 16 and Chassie Gryder 11 for McLeod. Rielyn Schubert chipped in with six points, Stormy Johnson five, Regan Johnson three, Jaci Armstrong and Reagan Mitchell two each and Sarah Ragland one. Cross had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds and six steals. Regan Johnson finished with six rebounds and five assists, Lambeth seven rebounds and Stormy Johnson five rebounds and three assists.
Avinger 41, Avery 33
AVINGER — Taygen Downs led the way with 13 points, Haylee Downs was close behind with 11 and the Avinger Lady Indians earned a 41-33 District 24-A win over Avery.
Huda Hanan had eight points, Charlene Kress six and Samantha Chandler two for Avinger.
Harmony 53, Winona 14
WINONA — Jenci Seahorn scored 15 points, one of three Lady Eagles to reach double figures in the scoring column, and Harmony notched a 53-14 District 13-3A win over Winona on Monday.
Lanie Trimble and Maecy Toland both scored 10 for Harmony, which also got nine from Rendi Seahorn, six from Emma Alphin and three from Laila Medina.