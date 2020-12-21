UNION GROVE — Macey Alston scored 25 points as the Union Grove Lady Lions stayed unbeaten with a 66-19 win over Big Sandy on Monday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game.
The Lady Lions improve to 12-0 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Others scoring for UG were Makena Littlejohn (14), Carleigh Judd (12), Gracie Stanford (8), Bailey Clowers (4) and Sumeet Mattu (3).
UG won the JV game, 30-3.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Troup in a varsity only game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin’s Mill 61, Tenaha 33
MARTIN’S MILL — Jada Celsur hit for 23 points to help Martin’s Mill to a 61-33 win over Tenaha on Monday.
Others scoring for the 11-3 Lady Mustangs were Katie Dunavant (13), Katie Lookabaugh (9), Kate Lindsey (8), Mattie Burns (3), Libby Rogers (3) and Ashley Reiser (2).
Tenaha (9-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
Jacksonville 54, Joaquin 28
JOAQUIN — Jacksonville’s Grace Abercrombie, who recently signed with College of Charleston, hit for 26 points to lift the Maidens to a 54-28 win over Joaquin on Monday.
Jacksonville improved to 4-5.
Andrea Donell added 13 points for the Maidens with Brooke Hornbuckle adding eight.
Tyler HEAT 36, West Rusk 17
NEW LONDON — Whitney Worley scored 12 points and Bonnie Taylor added 11 points as the Tyler HEAT downed West Rusk 36-17 on Monday.
Also scoring for the HEAT were Abigail Drewett (5), Kate Thomas (3), Elena Gonzalez (3) and Selah Tenbrink (2).
The HEAT are scheduled to play at Frankston on Dec. 29. Tipoff is set for noon.
