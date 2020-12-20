Union Grove 80, Carlisle 21
UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd and Macey Alston combined for 45 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions improved to 11-0 on the season with an 80-21 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians in District 21-2A.
Macey Roberts added 13 for Union Grove, which led 31-5 after one quarter and 42-13 at halftime. Makena Littlejohn finished with nine points, Sumeet Mattu seven, Bailey Clowers four and Esmy Escabedo two.
Hawkins 73, Overton 15
HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus led the way with a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Hawkins rolled to a 73-15 win against Overton in District 21-2A.
Dacus also added six steals, three assists and two blocks to her big night. Locan Jaco finished with 12 points, four rebounds and six steals, Laney Wilson nine points, Jordyn Warren eight points, five assists and five steals and Makena Warren eight points and three steals.
Hawkins led 15-3 after one quarter and 37-10 at halftime.
Beckville 42, Big Sandy 15
BECKVILLE — Amber Harris tossed in 12 points, Haley Straubie added nine for the Ladycats and Beckville notched a 42-15 win over Big Sandy.
Baylie Seegers and Emily Dean had six points apiece for Beckville, which also got four from McKinna Chamness, three from Hannah Sharpless and two from Kiarra Willis. Harris dominated inside with 19 rebounds, adding five steals and a block. Seegers added six rebounds, two steals and two assists, Chamness five rebounds and Barr six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
McLeod 42, Detroit 16
MCLEOD — Ella Lambeth’s nine points led the way for McLeod in a 42-16 District 16-2A win over Detroit.
Gracie Lance added eight for the Lady Longhorns. Kaitlyn Cross finished with seven, Cary May six, Chassie Gryder five, Kenslee Cross four, Regan Johnson two and Sibbie Comer one.