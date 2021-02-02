Brownsboro vs. Canton

Brownsboro’s Paris Miller goes up for a shot against Canton Tuesday in Brownsboro.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Tyler Legacy 49, Rockwall-Heath 41

HEATH — Aaliyah Campbell scored 15 points as Tyler Legacy picked up a 49-41 road win over Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.

Legacy trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, led 22-20 at halftime and led 34-33 after three quarters.

Tori Ransom and Katlyn Jasper had 7 points each for Legacy, and Nyla Inmon and Rose Rook each added 6 points.

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, led Rockwall-Heath with 12 points. LSU pledge Logyn McNeil had 10 points.

Legacy (23-2, 9-2) will host Rockwall at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Brownsboro 46, Canton 29

BROWNSBORO — Mekhayia Moore scored 15 points as No. 10 Brownsboro took a 46-29 win over Canton.

Brownsboro led 15-8 after the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 39-16 after three quarters.

Kentoya Woods had 13 points, and Paris Miller put in 10 points for the Bearetts.

Canton was led by Shameir Quimby’s 19 points.

Brownsboro (22-1, 9-0) will host Van on Tuesday.

All Saints 37, Dallas Covenant 31

Sarah Jordan scored 12 points to lead All Saints past Dallas Covenant.

All Saints trailed 7-6 after the first quarter, but trailed 18-12 at halftime before taking a 27-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Eyan Absar and Olivia Patterson each scored 7 points for All Saints.

All Saints (7-8, 2-5) will host Arlington Grace Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.

