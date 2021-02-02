Tyler Legacy 49, Rockwall-Heath 41
HEATH — Aaliyah Campbell scored 15 points as Tyler Legacy picked up a 49-41 road win over Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.
Legacy trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, led 22-20 at halftime and led 34-33 after three quarters.
Tori Ransom and Katlyn Jasper had 7 points each for Legacy, and Nyla Inmon and Rose Rook each added 6 points.
Shelomi Sanders, daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, led Rockwall-Heath with 12 points. LSU pledge Logyn McNeil had 10 points.
Legacy (23-2, 9-2) will host Rockwall at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Brownsboro 46, Canton 29
BROWNSBORO — Mekhayia Moore scored 15 points as No. 10 Brownsboro took a 46-29 win over Canton.
Brownsboro led 15-8 after the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 39-16 after three quarters.
Kentoya Woods had 13 points, and Paris Miller put in 10 points for the Bearetts.
Canton was led by Shameir Quimby’s 19 points.
Brownsboro (22-1, 9-0) will host Van on Tuesday.
All Saints 37, Dallas Covenant 31
Sarah Jordan scored 12 points to lead All Saints past Dallas Covenant.
All Saints trailed 7-6 after the first quarter, but trailed 18-12 at halftime before taking a 27-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Eyan Absar and Olivia Patterson each scored 7 points for All Saints.
All Saints (7-8, 2-5) will host Arlington Grace Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.