Tyler Legacy 50, North Forney 36
FORNEY — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders moved to 2-0 with a 50-36 win over North Forney on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Aaliyah Campbell led the Lady Raiders with 17 points. Vanessa Hayward scored 11 points. Rose Rook had 8 points. Ella Rook and Nyla Inmon each added 6 points.
Legacy will play host to Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler High 54, Longview 33
LONGVIEW — The Tyler Lady Lions moved to 2-0 on the young season, taking a 54-33 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday in a girls non-district basketball game.
The Lady Lions' first victory of the season was against Longview Pine Tree on Nov. 7 in Tyler.
Tyler will play host to Emory Rains at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The contest will be played at the THS JV Gym. It is the first game of a doubleheader as the Lions will meet Longview Spring Hill in the second game.
Tyler HEAT 50, Bishop Gorman 34
Ryan Kirksey scored 18 points to help the Tyler HEAT down the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders 50-34 on Friday at Haddad Gymnasium on the Gorman campus.
Others scoring for the HEAT were Abigail Drewett (7), Bonnie Taylor (7), Elena Gonzalez (5), Whitney Worley (5), Anna Thomas (4), Kate Thomas (4) and Caraline Coker (2).
Rachel Ball led the Lady Crusaders with 16 points, followed by Frank Coan (10), Grace Coan (4), Ellie Coan (2) and Vianney Herrera (2).
Brownsboro 66, Jacksonville 16
JACKSONVILLE — The Brownsboro Bearettes broke out to a 16-3 first quarter lead en route to a 66-16 victory over the Jacksonville Maidens on Saturday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Three Bearettes (3-0) were in double figures scoring — Mekhayia Moore (15), Paris Miller (13) and Kentoya Woods (11). Also scoring for Brownsboro were Allie Cooper (8), Bayli Hooker (5), Shakayla Warren (5), Allee Parker (5) and Rebecca Rumbo (4).
Brownsboro won the JV game, 68-22.
No. 2 Winnsboro visits Brownsboro on Tuesday.
Union Grove takes two
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions captured basketball wins on Thursday (vs. Longview HEAT) and Saturday (vs. Troup).
On Thursday, Carleigh Judd scored 26 points and Macey Alston added 17 points as the Union Grove Lady Lions defeated the Longview HEAT 55-31.
Others scoring for the Lady Lions were Gracie Winn, Bailey Clowers and Macey Roberts with four points each.
Jordan Parker led the HEAT with 21 points. Others scorer were: Bailey Brown (5), Jaclyn Cleveland (3), Jenna Parker (1) and Abbey Gallant (1).
On Saturday, the Lady Lions downed the Troup Lady Tigers 49-5.
UG broke out to an 18-0 first quarter lead. Alston led the Lady Lions with 18 points, followed by Makena Littlejohn (13), Judd (10), Winn (4), Clowers (2) and Roberts (2).
Union Grove plays host to Elysian Fields on Tuesday with JV action beginning at 5 p.m.
Sabine 70, Overton 20
LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman hit for a game-high 28 points as the Sabine Lady Cardinals defeated the Overton Lady Mustangs 70-20 on Saturday in a girls basketball game.
Others scoring for Sabine (2-0) were Ashlynn Davis (10), Maddie Furrh (9), Hailey Davis (8), Addy Greshman (8), Mercedes Willett (4), Callie Sparks (2) and Claudia Simmons (1).
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to host the Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Timpson 49, Canton 39
CANTON — The Canton Eaglettes are 1-1 on the season after the Timpson Lady Bears score a 49-39 win over Saturday.
Shameir Quimby led the Eaglettes with 14 points, followed by Emory Rhoten (10), Airiannna Pickens (8), Caroline Stern (3), Amari Welch (3) and Payton Bray (1).
Harlie Ware hit for 20 points, including 16 in the first half, to pace Timpson (2-0). Mckenna Wynn and Claire Johnson each scored eight points for the Bears.
The Eaglettes return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Fairfield. Timpson plays host to Carthage on Tuesday.