Aaliyah Campbell scored 17 points and Nyla Inmon added 10 as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated the Mesquite Lady Skeeters, 59-23, on Friday at Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders improve 24-1 overall and 5-1 in District 10-6A. The Lady Skeeters fall to 3-3.
Others scoring for Tyler Legacy were Akya Turner (8), Taliyah Mumphrey (7), Jakayla White (4), Katlyn Jasper (4), Ella Rook (3), Vanessa Hayward (2), La'daija Gallon (2), Rose Rook (1) and Tori Ransom (1).
Sanaa Darensburg led Mesquite with 10 points.
Tyler Legacy returns to play on Jan. 21, hosting Dallas Skyline at 6:30 p.m.
Tyler 49, Jacksonville 40
JACKSONVILLE — Freshman Kalyse Buffin hit for 18 points and Tyler High had a big third quarter en route to a 49-40 win over Jacksonville on Friday in a District 16-5A girls basketball game at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Lady Lions improve to 15-11 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Maidens fall to 8-14 and 0-3.
Tyler outscored Jacksonville, 19-9, in the third quarter to take a 43-35 lead.
The Lady Lions had a balanced attack in third period with Buffin and Kamora Jackson leading the way with five points each.
Following Buffin in scoring were Jackson (11), Jay'Mariea Taylor (6), Kayla Crawford (5), ShaCaria Stevenson (5), A'Niya Hartsfield (2) and Justtice Taylor (2).
The Lady Lions were 11 of 19 at the free throw line. Buffin and Jackson each hit two 3-pointers.
Freshman point guard Kiah Cox led the Maidens with 17 points, including 7 of 10 from the free throw line.
Also scoring for Jacksonville were Trunijah Butler (9), Kaniah Anderson (5), Chaznii Scott (5) and Kristiana Huddleston (4).
The Maidens were 12 of 20 at the free throw line. Butler and Anderson had treys for Jacksonville.
The Lady Lions return to play on Tuesday, hosting Lufkin a 6:15 p.m. contest. The Maidens visit Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin's Mill 66, LaPoynor 25
MARTIN'S MILL — The No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs celebrated homecoming with 66-25 District 19-2A win over No. 8 LaPoynor on Friday at O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
The Lady Mustangs (24-3, 3-0) were led by Jada Celsur with 22 points while Kylee Lookabaugh (16) and Kate Lindsey (11) were also in double figures. Also scoring for Martin's Mill were Ruthie Mein (6), Mattie Burns (5), Libby Rogers (40 and Reese Hataway (2).
Makayla Hurd led the Flyerettes (18-5, 2-1) with 10 points. Payton Maze added six points.
The Lady Mustangs host Kerens on Tuesday with JV action beginning at 4:30 p.m. The Flyerettes are shceduled to host Cross Roads on Tuesday.
Henderson 48, Lindale 47
HENDERSON — Venecia Medford sank two free throws with six seconds remaining to lift the Henderson Lady Lons to a 48-47 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday.
Taylor Helton paced Henderson with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Medford added 10 points and three steals. Jorden Writt finished with 10 points and two steals, Taylor Lybrand four points and six rebounds, Ty'Esha Mosley four points and five rebounds, Kieara Dunham four points and Brooklyn Conert two points.
Sabine 58, White Oak 36
LIBERTY CITY — Ashlynn Davis led a balanced Lady Cardinal scoring attack with 18 points, and Sabine earned a 58-36 win over the White Oak Ladynecks in District 15-3A.
Maddie Furrh had 14 points and Addy Gresham 12 for Sabine, which led 22-16 at halftime. Ally Gresham and Ashleigh McCormack scored five points apiece, and Eliza Roper and Ella Roberts added two apiece.
Gladewater 62, Ore City 23
GLADEWATER — Jakiyah Bell tossed in 19 points to go along with nine rebounds, six blocks, five steals and three assists as the Gladewater Lady Bears remained unbeaten in District 15-3A play with a 64-23 win over Ore City.
Kiyona Parker added 13 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds for Gladewater (20-4, 6-0). Sydney Keller had 12 points and five steals, Kyla Lincoln eight points and three rebounds, MaKayla Police seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Kamryn Floyd three points, four assists and three rebounds and Ramya Ransom two points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Tatum 33, Arp 26
ARP — The Tatum lady Eagles went ahead with a 24-14 run in the middle two quarters on the way to a 33-26 District 16-3A win over Arp.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez and Trinity Edwards had eight points apiece for Tatum (16-6, 7-0), which trailed 8-3 after one quarter. Emma Wiley added seven points, Kerrigan Biggs six, Jade Moore-Simon two and Aundrea Bradley one. Biggs added four rebounds and three steals, Dancy-Vasquez three steals and four assists, Moore-Simon nne rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks, Edwards five rebounds, two steals and three assists, Wiley four rebounds and two steals and Bradley four rebounds.
Union Grove 39, Overton 31
UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford scored 19 points, Taylor Campbell joined her in double figures with 12 and the Union Grove Lady Lions moved to 3-0 in District 21-2A play (16-10 overall) with a 39-31 win against Overton.
Macey Roberts scored five points, Gracie Winn two and Ava Wightman one for Union Grove, which will visit Beckville on Tuesday.
Hawkins 80, Big Sandy 29
HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals, and the Lady Hawks moved to 3-0 in District 21-2A play with an 80-29 win over Big Sandy.
Lynli Dacus chipped in with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for Hawkins. Makena Warren also scored in double figures, scoring 11 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Taetum Smith and Carmen Turner had eight points apiece, with Smith adding six steals and three rebounds and Turner recording three rebounds and three steals. Laney Wilson and Londyn Wilson finished with five points apiece. Laney Wilson added five rebounds, two steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson four rebounds and Haylie Warrick four points.
Mikyla Bachert finished with 12 points in the loss for Big Sandy. Allie McCartney had six points, MaRyaih Francis five points, four rebounds and four steals, and Shemaiah Johnson, Breaunna Derrick and Journie Plunkett two points apiece. Johnson also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Derrick pulled down four rebounds.
Beckville 47, Carlisle 14
PRICE — McKinna Chamness scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and three steals, and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 47-14 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Emily Dean added nine points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocks for Beckville. Amber Harris scored eight point and pulled down 15 rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks. Laney Jones scored six points, Reese Dudley four and Lexi Barr and Natalie Pelzl two apiece. Jones also had seven rebounds, Dudley seven rebounds, two steals and three assists, Barr six rebounds, seven steals and two assists and Kiara Willis two steals and three blocks.