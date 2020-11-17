The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders remained undefeated on the young season with a 58-29 win over Jacksonville Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
It was career victory No. 200 for Legacy head coach Ross Barber — 101 with the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders had four different players score in the first four minutes as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
College of Charleston signee Grace Abercrombie knocked down a runner on the baseline for Jacksonville to stop the run, but Legacy outscored Jacksonville 8-3 the reminder of the quarter to lead 18-5.
Abercrombie got hot in the second quarter, helping the Maidens cut the score to 20-15. Legacy ended the half on a 10-2 spurt to lead 30-17 at the break.
“Overall, we did well,” Barber said. “We had a bit of a letdown in the second quarter, but we responded well in the second half. We moved the ball better and got some defensive pressure. We have to be better if we want to continue to grow as a team.”
Abercrombie scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the first half.
Legacy outscored Jacksonville 17-8 in the third quarter as Katlyn Jasper knocked down a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Vanessa Hayward led Legacy with 11 points. Rose Rook had 10 points. Aaliyah Campbell scored 9 points. Jasper had 8 points. Nyla Inmon had 7 points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
Andrea Donnell had 12 rebounds for Jacksonville (1-3), which will host Athens on Saturday.
Legacy (3-0) will host Texas High at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Lindale at 9 a.m. Saturday.
