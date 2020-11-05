A new basketball season begins for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Friday night.
Gone are mainstays Aaliyah Morgan (TCU), Alyssia Thorne (Western Texas College) and Hannah Haynes, who head coach Ross Barber has had in the mix every year he has been in charge of the program.
But the Lady Raiders do return seven varsity players, many of whom will be asked to fill different roles than they have in the past.
The returners are senior Micaelah Igaya, juniors Aaliyah Campbell, Vanessa Hayward and Taliyah Mumphrey and sophomores Ella Rook, Rose Rook and Ionna Jones.
“We’ve got seven returners, which sounds like a lot, but we lost about 60 to 65 percent of our production,” Barber said. “It’s been fun, though. We’ve had to change how we’re playing a little bit. We are undersized. Now defensively, Coach (Emily) Breedlove has been doing a good job of making sure we are helping down low in the post with our lack of size, and we are getting out and pressuring the ball a little more. Offensively, we’re having to shoot it a lot more from the outside.”
Campbell averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as a freshman to earn District 11-6A and All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year honors. She followed that up with a strong sophomore campaign.
Mumphrey and Jones are still in volleyball, but will help add size at 5-8 and 5-9, respectively.
The Lady Raiders have 6-0 junior Nyla Inmon, who moved to Denton last year and returned to Tyler at the end of last school year, and 5-10 junior Akya Turner.
Another newcomer is junior Katlyn Jasper, who joins the program from Brook Hill.
Deveren Thompson and Markesha Allen are seniors. Barber said Allen is probably the fastest player in the program.
The Lady Raiders have scrimmaged against Hallsville and Class 6A No. 12 Garland Sachse.
“We’ve seen a lot of good things from our kids,” Barber said. “We’re pretty excited about getting started. We will see what happens Friday when the lights come on.”
Legacy will take on Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the newly renovated Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym. The Lady Raiders will be on the road Nov. 13 at North Forney before four straight home games against Jacksonville (Nov. 17), Texas High (Nov. 20), Lindale (Nov. 21) and Lufkin (Nov. 23).
