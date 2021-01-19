Tyler Legacy 42, Dallas Skyline 40
DALLAS — Tyler Legacy overcame a late Dallas Skyline rally to hold on for a 42-40 victory on Tuesday in District 10-6A basketball.
Legacy trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but led 21-17 at halftime. The Lady Raiders led 34-23 heading into the final quarter before being outscored 17-8 in the fourth.
Aaliyah Campbell led Legacy with 17 points.
Legacy (20-1, 6-1) will play at Mesquite Horn on Jan. 26.
Canton 50, Mabank 44
CANTON — Three Eaglettes scored in double figures as Canton scored a 50-44 win over Mabank on Tuesday in a District 14-4A girls basketball game.
Shameir Quimby led Canton with 15 points, followed by Airianna Pickens (13) and Amari Welch (11). Also scoring for the Eaglettes were Kori Nicklas (8), Payton Bray (2) and Ashtyn Norrell (1).
Mabank (7-14, 2-5) was led by Lauren Carter's 20 points. Others scoring were Lilliana Forrest (7), Lainey Kirkland (6), Savannah Wagner (6) and Madison Reneau (5).
Canton (12-9, 4-3) is scheduled to visit Athens on Tuesday. Mabank is scheduled to host Wills Point on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill 60, Spring Hill 32
NEW CHAPEL HILL — DJ Kincade knocked down five 3-pointers to lead Chapel Hill past Spring Hill 60-32 on Tuesday in District 16-4A basketball.
Kincade finished with 21 points. Kylei Griffin had 13 points, and Alexis Calderon added 11 points.
Harleton 43, Troup 38
HARLETON — The Harleton LadyCats edged the Troup Lady Tigers 43-38 on Tuesday in a District 16-3A game.
Maddy Griffin led Troup with 14 points, while Jessie Minnix added 13. Others scoring for the Lady Tigers were Sarah Neel (5), Ashja Franklin (2), Karsyn Williamson (2) and Bailey Blanton (2). Griffin had two 3-pointers with Neel adding one.
Paiton Little led the LadyCats with 28 points. Others scoring for Harleton were Amber Hitt (6), Meredith Sellers (4), Haylea Murray (4) and Katie Holliday (1).
Troup is scheduled to visit Tatum on Friday. Harleton has a bye on Friday and will play host to Tatum on Tuesday.
Arlington Grace Prep 42, All Saints 17
ARLINGTON — Arlington Grace Prep defeated the All Saints Lady Trojans 42-17 on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game.
Maggie Spearman led the Lady Trojans with six points. Others scoring for the Tyler team were Olivia Patterson (5), Sarah Jordan (4) and Eyan Absor (2).
Kennedy Phillips led the Lady Lions with 13 points with Hannah Reeves adding 12 points.
The Lady Trojans (6-7, 1-4) are scheduled to host Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Friday.
Mount Pleasant 62, Longview 30
MOUNT PLEASANT — Aunesti Brannon had nine of her game-high 25 points in the opening quarter, and Mount Pleasant notched a 62-30 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday in District 15-5A basketball.
Cree McLemore finished with 10 points in the loss for Longview. Tee'Asia McGee added six for Longview. JaKayla Morrow chipped in with four, Desz'Nhiya Jackson and Catherine Arce three apiece and Brayleigh Mitchell and Kyra Taylor two apiece.
Hallsville 44, Texas High 35
TEXARKANA — Catherine Warford paced Hallsville with 12 points, Aubrey Marjason scored seven points to go along with 10 rebounds and the Ladycats moved to 7-2 in District 15-5A play (12-8 overall) with a 44-35 win over Texas High.
Mallory Pyle added six for Hallsville, which led 14-6 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half. Laikyn Smith and Olivia Simmons scored three apiece, Makayla Menchue and Abbi Fischer two each and Da'Quavia Lively one.
Sulphur Springs 45, Marshall 27
MARSHALL — Sulphur Springs grabbed an early lead and never fell behind on Tuesday, defeating the Marshall Lady Mavericks, 45-27, at home. The Lady Mavs are now 4-4 in district play while the Lady Cats are 6-3.
The Lady Mavs will play host the Longview Lady Lobos Saturday. Action will begin with the JV at noon and the varsity will immediately follow.
Gilmer 46, Pleasant Grove 21
TEXARKANA — Haylee Jordan scored 19 points and added nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks, helping lead the No. 21 Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 46-21 District 15-4A win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Madyson tate added 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals for Gilmer, which outscored PG 9-0 in the second quarter to build a 21-4 lead. LeLe Morton finished with seven points, and Abbey Bradshaw had four points. Leslie Jones chipped in with five rebounds, and Morton had three assists and three steals.
Liberty-Eylau 89, Pittsburg 49
TEXARKANA — The Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards opened up an 18-7 lead after one quarter and then scored 28 in each of the next two frames to earn an 89-49 win over Pittsburg.
Natalie Styles dropped in 17 points and Sanaa Hollins added 11 for Pittsburg (12-8, 2-3) in the loss. Kyleigh Posey finished with seven, Gabbi Brown six, Tashanti Moss five, Elyssia Lemelle and Courtney Kilburn two each and Kaitlyn Hernandez one.
Pittsburg hosts North Lamar on Friday.
Elysian Fields 43, Jefferson 35
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith pulled double-double duty for Elysian Fields with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Madison Edwards added 16 points and Elysian Fields earned a 43-35 District 16-3A win over Jefferson.
Edwards also had seven rebounds and five steals for Elysian Fields. Asia Neff finished with five points, and Kerrigan Love and Kyleigh Griffin had two points apiece.
Gladewater 48, Sabine 40
LIBERTY CITY — JaKiyah Bell scored 18 points, Hai'leigh Oliver joined her in double figures with 10 and the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 48-40 District 16-3A win over Sabine.
Ebony Pipkin had nine points, Calice Henderson six, MaKayla Police and Bri Boyd two apiece and Sydney Spurlock one for Gladewater. Bell finished with 11 rebounds, Pipkin nine and Oliver five, and Bell also came up with four steals.
Ashlynn Davis had 16 points in the loss for Sabine, which also got 10 from Mercedes Willett, six from Blaire Kaufman, four from Ally Gresham, three from Hailey Davis and one from Claudia Simmons.
Daingerfild 33, Ore City 32
DAINGERFIELD — Genesis Allen recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with three blocks and five steals as Daingerfield rallied for a 33-32 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Sanaa Fields added seven points, five rebounds, seven steals and three assists for Daingerfield, which trailed 8-2 after one quarter. Terry Gholston had five points, five steals, four rebounds and three steals, Alexis Williams four points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals, Mia Broughton two points and two rebounds, Destiny Gholston three rebounds and two steals, Kyasia Williams four points and seven rebounds, Anyha Ellison four rebounds, Jalaysia Holloman two steals and two rebounds, Breanna Durham two rebounds and Natalie Beasley two rebounds.
Union Grove 67, Big Sandy 23
BIG SANDY — The No. 21 ranked Union Grove Lady Lions opened up a 34-9 halftime lead on the way to a 67-23 District 21-2A win over Big Sandy.
Macey Alston erupted for 29 points to lead the way for Union Grove (19-2, 6-1). Carleigh Judd added 18 points, Makena Littlejohn seven, Sumeet Mattu five, Macey Roberts three, Bailey Clowers and Kyler Littlejohn two apiece and Gracie Winn one.
Union Grove led 18-7 after one quarter and 34-9 at the half.
Shemaiah Johnson and Chyler Ponder had seven points apiece in the loss for Big Sandy. Ponder also had seven rebounds and two assists. Maryiah Frances chipped in with four points and four rebounds, Faith Watts three points, three rebounds and two assists and Allie McCartney two points.
Hawkins 51, Beckville 45
BECKVILLE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 51-45 District 21-2A win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Baylie Seegers had 14 points and four steals in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added seven points and 12 rebounds, Emily Dean seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Amber Harris five points, 18 rebounds and three steals, Hannah Sharpless five points, Lexi Barr four points and five steals and Haley Straubie three points, five rebounds and two steals.
McLeod 52, Maud 16
McLEOD — Cary May tossed in 15 points, Kaitlyn Cross added 11 and the McLeod Lady Longhorns rolled to a 52-16 District 16-2A win over Maud.
Gracie Lance finished with nine points for Maud, which led 35-2 at halftime on the way to improving to 9-0 in district play. Ella Lambeth had six points, Stormy Johnson four, Sibbie Comer three, Chassie Gryder two and Rielyn Schubert and Kenslee Cross one each. Kenslee Cross and Comer had four rebounds apiece. Lance led with three assists, and six rebounds and Lambeth finsihed with five rebounds.