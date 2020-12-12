Tyler Legacy 47, Whitehouse 30
WHITEHOUSE — Aaliyah Campbell and Katlyn Jasper scored nine points each to lead Tyler Legacy past Whitehouse, 47-30, on Friday in a non-district game at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The Lady Raiders improved to 13-0 on the season.
Legacy begins District 10-6A play on Dec. 18, hosting Dallas Skyline.
Bishop Gorman 48, Grand Saline 22
The Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders won their seventh straight game on Saturday, a 48-22 victory over Grand Saline at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
The Lady Crusaders (10-4) led 10-2 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime.
Juniors Elizabeth Mahfood and Taylor Wood in double-figure scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Mahfood had a triple-double with 16 rebounds and 10 steals.
Gorman is off until after Christimas and will return to play in the First Baptist Academy Christimas Tournament in Dallas on Dec. 28-30.
Brownsboro 61, Timpson 46
TIMPSON — Brownsboro rallied from an early deficit to stay unbeaten by scoring a 61-46 win over Timpson on Friday.
The Bearettes improve to 12-0.
Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 20 points with Mekhayia Moore (16) and Paris Miller (10) also hitting in double figures. Other Bearettes scoring were Shakayla Warren (6), Allie Cooper (5), Tori Hooker (2) and Rebecca Rumbo (2).
The Lady Bears were led by Emma Ramsey (11) and MeKenna Wynn (10).
Brownsboro opens District 14-4A play by hosting Mabank Tuesday night.
Martin's Mill 74, Dallardsville Big Sandy 28
DALLARDSVILLE — Katie Dunavant hit for 20 points and Jada Celsur added 17 as the Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs defeated Dallardsville Big Sandy 74-28 on Friday.
Martin's Mill improved to 9-2 and will play host to the Dallas Thunder at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats fell to 8-2.
Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Libby Rogers (14), Katie Lookabaugh (9), Kate Lindsey (6), Bailey Goggans (5) and , Mattie Burns (5).
Lindale 50, Center 38
LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles improved to 9-3 on the season with a 50-38 victory over Center on Saturday.
Brenley Philen and Shelbi Steen led the Lady Eagles with 12 points each.
Canton 46, Dallas Wilson 27
DALLAS — Shameir Quimby scored 14 points and Amari Welch added 12 as the Canton Eaglettes defeated Dallas Woodrow Wilson 46-27 on Friday.
Ashtyn Norrell and Airianna Pickens each added seven points as the Eaglettes improved to 7-4. They are scheduled to play at Wills Point at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Also scoring for Canton were Emory Rhoten (4) and Kori Nicklaus (2).
A'nyah Peters led the Wildcats with six points.
The Wildcats (3-4) are scheduled to visit Dallas Bryan Adams at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Frankston 68, All Saints 23
FRANKSTON — Abbie Ramsey and Shay Hutton each hit for 12 points as Frankston defeated Tyler All Saints 68-23 on Saturday.
Tia Billingsly added 11 points for the Maidens. Other Frankston players scoring were Kelsey Sexton (9), Bri Looney (8), Kaylee Davis (8), Teallie Tatum (4), Maggie Caveness (2) and Jacey Dillard (2).
Maggie Maxey led the Lady Trojans with nine points, followed by Olivia Patterson (7), Sarah Jordan (5) and Shelby Phillips (2).
Frankston defeated the Tyler HEAT on Friday, 36-27. Ramsey led the Maidens with 14 points with Billingsly adding 11.
Gilmer 55, Kilgore 40
GILMER — Madyson Tate tossed in 17 points, LeLe Morton (15) and Abbey Bradshaw (11) chipped in with double digits and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 55-40 win over Kilgore.
Jaycee Harris scored five points, Grace McCowin four and Raeven Harris three for Gilmer. Jaycee Harris added 10 rebounds and Bradshaw eight. Morton had five assists, with McCown and Raeven Harris adding three apiece, and Mallory Tate, Morton, Bradshaw and Jaycee Harris all came away with two steals. Tate also blocked a couple of shots.
Miah Thomas scored 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals in the loss for Kilgore. AT Anderson added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, and Skye Cotton finished with five points and eight rebounds.
Beckville 51, Longview HEAT 48
BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats built a 7-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 51-48 win over Longview HEAT on Saturday.
McKinna Chamness scored 18, Emily Dean 11 and Amber Harris 10 for Beckville, with Hannah Sharpless adding seven, Baylie Seegers three and Reese Dudley two.
Chamness added eight rebounds, Dean nine and Harris 10. Harris also had five steals and four assists.
Jordan Parker finished with 24 points, three assists, three steals and six rebounds in the loss for HEAT. Brailey Brown added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Jenna Parker four points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals, Maddie Wright seven rebounds, Abbey Gallant four points and seven rebounds and Laynie Walton two points and two steals.
Kilgore 51, Alba-Golden 32
ALBA — Paced by 21 points apiece from Miah Thomas and AT Anderson, the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 51-32 win over Alba-Golden on Friday.
Anderson earned a double-double with 15 points and a block, and Thomas chipped in with eight rebounds, two assists and a block. Skye Cotton added four points.
White Oak 39, Daingerfield 26
DAINGERFIELD — The White Oak Ladynecks outscored Daingerfield 27-16 after halftime to open District 15-3A play with a 39-26 win.
Alyssa Hall filled the stat sheet for White Oak with 17 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists. Payton Palmer added six points, five rebounds and eight steals, Anna Iske eight points and four rebounds and Whitni Rayson four points, 13 rebounds and six steals.
Terry Gholston had six points, four rebounds and three steals in the loss for Daingerfield. Alexis Williams added two rebounds, Sanaa Fields five points and two assists, Aaliyah Neal five points, Genesis Allen six points and 11 rebounds, Kyasia Williams four points and 11 rebounds and Anyha Ellison one rebound.
Jefferson 54, Arp 33
ARP — JaKayla Rusk dropped in 28 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs captured a 54-33 road win against Arp on Friday.
NeNe Burns added eight for Jefferson, which also got six points from Tierrani Johnson, four from Kristen Thomas and Iyanna Barnett and two apiece from DaNayia Thomas and T.J. Hood.
Abigail Nicholls scored 12 in the loss for Arp.
Saltillo 49, Omaha Paul Pewitt 29
OMAHA — Anna Reeder tossed in 22 points for Saltillo, which built a 24-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 49-29 win over Paul Pewitt.
Sissy Jones scored nine points and added six rebounds in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Jailyn Smith added five points and three rebounds, Shawni Cooper four points and five rebounds, Mya Heath four points and seven rebounds and McKayla Jackson four points and three steals.
Hawkins 72, Longview HEAT 32
HAWKINS — Four Lady Hawks hit in double figures to power Hawkins to a 72-32 win over the Longview HEAT on Friday.
Lynli Dacus led Hawkins with 14 points, followed by Jordyn Warren with 13 points and Makena Warren and Tenley Conde with 10 points each. Dacus filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jordyn Warren had five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Makena Warren added seven rebounds, two assists and five steals. Conde added four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Others leading Hawkins were: Laney Wilson (8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), Logan Jaco (6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Jazzmen Moungle (5), Victoria Miller (4) and Carmen Turner (2).
Scoring for the HEAT were: Jordan Parker (10), Bailey Brown (6), Jenna Parker (5), Laynie Walton (5), Maddie Wright (4), and Abby Gallant.
Union Grove 42, Harmony 24
UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd scored 24 points to help Union Grove stay unbeaten with a 42-24 victory over Harmony on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Others scoring for the 9-0 Lady Lions were Macey Alston (7), Gracie Winn (5), Macey Roberts (3) and Makena Littlejohn (3).
Union Grove won the JV game, 30-10.
Union Grove is scheduled to play at Campbell at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Sabine 57, Ore City 14
LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals won their District 15-3A girls basketball opener with a 57-14 win over Ore City on Friday.
Sabine improve to 9-0 overall.
Blaire Kaufman led the Lady Cards with 16 points, followed by Addy Gresham (10), Hailey Davis (9), Ashlynn Davis (6), Maddie Furrh (5), Mercedes Willett (4), Claudia Simmons (3), Eliza Roper (2) and Callie Sparks 2)
Sabine will play at Gladewater Tuesday.