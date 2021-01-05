Tyler Legacy 62, North Mesquite 15MESQUITE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders bounced back from their first loss of the season on Monday with a 62-15 win over the North Mesquite Lady Stallions on Tuesday in District 10-6A girls basketball game.
The Lady Raiders improved to 17-1 overall and 3-1 in district.
Aaliyah Campbell led the Lady Raiders with 13 points. Others scoring for Legacy were Markesha Allen (8), Katlyn Jasper (7), Rose Rook (6), Nyla Inmon (6), Tori Ransom (6), Akya Turner (5), Taliyah Mumphrey (4), Micaelah Igaya (3), Ella Rook (2) and Jordan Love (2).
Legacy returns to play on Friday, hosting Rockwall-Heath in a 6:30 p.m. contest. North Mesquite is scheduled to play at Dallas Skyline on Friday.
Bishop Gorman 67, All Saints 19The Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders opened TAPPS District 2-4A girls basketball play with a 67-19 wi over the All Saints Lady Trojans on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
Gorman (14-5, 1-0) were led by juniors Elizabeth Mahfood and Taylor Wood, who each had with double-doubles. Mahfood actually had a triple-double with 34 points, 14 rebounds and 11 steals, along with four blocks. Wood had 14 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
BG goes to Dallas Covenant on Friday.
Tyler HEAT 53, Christian Heritage 12LONGVIEW — Three Tyler HEAT players scored in double figures in a 53-12 victory over Longview Christian Heritage on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Abigail Drewett led HEAT with 14 points, followed by Bonnie Taylor (12) and Whitney Worley (10).
Others scoring for the Tyler team were Kate Thomas (7), Elena Gonzalez (6), Caraline Coker (2) and Selah Tenbrink (2).
Worley had five rebounds and five steals. Taylor, Kate Thomas, Gonzalez and Anna Thomas also had three steals apiece.
The Tyler HEAT (9-7) is slated to return to play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches Central Heights.
Bullard 55, Kilgore 38KILGORE — The Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 4-0 in District 16-4A girls basketball play with a 55-38 win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
Jadyn Welch led Bullard with 20 points.
Bullard is scheduled to host Lindale on Friday.
Hawkins 73, Big Sandy 15BIG SANDY — The Hawkins Lady Hawks improved to 3-0 in District 21-2A basketball play with a 73-15 victory over the Big Sandy LadyCats on Tuesday.
Lynli Dacus led the four Lady Hawks in double figures with 21 points. Others in double figures were Jordyn Warren (16), Logan Jaco (11) and Makena Warren (10).
Dacus also contributed eight steals, five rebounds and three assists with Jordyn Warren added three assists, three rebounds and two steals. Jaco had a double-double with 12 rebounds, along with five assists and seven steals. Makena Warren contributed eight rebounds and three assists.
Others scoring for Hawkins were Laney Wilson (8) and Victoria Miller (7).
Martin’s Mill 83, Cross Roads 11CROSS ROADS — Katie Dunavant had a game-high 29 points and Jada Celsure added 22 as the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs scored an 83-11 win over Cross Roads on Tuesday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
The Lady Mustangs (13-4) were also led by Katie Lookabaugh (11), Kate Lindsey (6), Libby Rogers (6), Mattie Burns (4), Ashley Reiser (3) and Bailey Goggans (2).
The Lady Bobcats are scheduled to visit Kerens on Friday, while the Lady Mustangs are slated to host Frankston at 6 p.m. Friday.
West Rusk 38, Troup 35NEW LONDON — Piper Morton hit for 13 points to lead West Rusk as the Lady Raiders downed the Troup Lady Tigers 38-35 on Tuesday in a District 16-3A girls basketball game.
Troup falls to 3-14, while the Lady Raiders improve to 4-14.
Sarah Neel led Troup with 14 points, followed by Jessie Minnix (13), Bailey Blanton (4), Ashja Franklin (3) and Maddy Griffin (1). Neel had two 3-pointers with Franklin and Minnix hitting one trey each.
Others scoring for West Rusk were Jamie Casey (12), Raven Pryor (8), Paulina Mata (4) and Faith Cochrain (2).
Casey led WR with two 3-pointers with Morton adding one.
Troup is scheduled to visit Arp at 5 p.m. Friday. West Rusk is scheduled to play host to Tatum at 4 p.m. Friday.
Union Grove 61, Overton 26OVERTON — Carleigh Judd hit for 21 points and Macey Altston added 19 points as the Union Grove Lady Lions scored a 61-26 over the Overton Lady Mustangs on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game.
Others contributing for UG (16-1, 3-0) were Makena Littlejohn (10) and Macey Roberts (5),
Kaley McMillan led the Lady Mustangs with 10 points with Sarrah Garrett adding seven.
Beckville is scheduled to host Beckville at 5 p.m. Friday. Overton is slated to host Big Sandy at 6:15 p.m. Friday.