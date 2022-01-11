ROCKWALL — Nyla Inmon and Aalyiah Campbell combined for 39 points as Tyler Legacy took a 66-49 win over Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.

Inmon scored 21 points, and Campbell put in 18.

Legacy led 20-9 after the first quarter, 39-14 at halftime and 53-33 after three quarters.

Ella Rook and Akya Turner each had 10 points for the Lady Raiders. Kat Jasper scored 4 points, and Rose Rook scored 3 points.

Legacy will host Mesquite on Friday.

Brownsboro 76, Athens 13BROWNSBORO — Paris Miller scored 21 points as the Bearettes blitzed the Lady Hornets on Tuesday.

Brownsboro led 24-5 after the first quarter, 44-8 at halftime and 59-12 after three quarters.

Mekhayia Moore had 16 points. Allie Cooper and Khyra Garrett each scored 12 points for Brownsboro. Caylor Blackmon had 5 points. Karis Fisher and Emma Barrentine each scored 3 points, and Tori Hooker and Khayla Garrett both added 2 points.

Tori Williams and Madison Hair led Athens with 5 points each, and Breanna Killingsworth scored 3 points.

Brownsboro will play at Van on Friday. Athens will host Canton.

Arp 32, Troup 16

TROUP — Maddie Birdsong scored 11 points to lead Arp past Troup.

Arp led 3-2 after the first quarter, 12-5 at halftime and 21-9 after three quarters.

Maddy Griffin led Troup with 8 points. Jessie Minnix had 6 points, and Bailey Blanton and Tera Wells each scored 1 point.

Cyla Nelson-Rose scored 8 points for Arp.

Troup (12-12, 3-3) will play at Elysian Fields on Friday.

Brook Hill 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 20BULLARD — Maeci Wilson led Brook Hill with 16 points in a 41-20 win over Bishop Dunne.

The Lady Guard scored 14 in the first quarter to take a 14-10 lead. Wilson scored 7 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as Brook Hill went to the half with an 18-11 lead.

It was all Brook Hill in the second half as the Lady Guard outscored the Lady Falcons 23-9. Mollee McCurley scored all 8 of her points in the second half to go along with Wilson’s second half 9 points.

Other scorers for Brook Hill included Bethany Lavender (7), Karmen Miller (6), Landrey McNeel (2) and Lila Morris (2). The Lady Guard improved to 11-14 on the season.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports