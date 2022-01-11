ROCKWALL — Nyla Inmon and Aalyiah Campbell combined for 39 points as Tyler Legacy took a 66-49 win over Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.
Inmon scored 21 points, and Campbell put in 18.
Legacy led 20-9 after the first quarter, 39-14 at halftime and 53-33 after three quarters.
Ella Rook and Akya Turner each had 10 points for the Lady Raiders. Kat Jasper scored 4 points, and Rose Rook scored 3 points.
Legacy will host Mesquite on Friday.
Brownsboro 76, Athens 13BROWNSBORO — Paris Miller scored 21 points as the Bearettes blitzed the Lady Hornets on Tuesday.
Brownsboro led 24-5 after the first quarter, 44-8 at halftime and 59-12 after three quarters.
Mekhayia Moore had 16 points. Allie Cooper and Khyra Garrett each scored 12 points for Brownsboro. Caylor Blackmon had 5 points. Karis Fisher and Emma Barrentine each scored 3 points, and Tori Hooker and Khayla Garrett both added 2 points.
Tori Williams and Madison Hair led Athens with 5 points each, and Breanna Killingsworth scored 3 points.
Brownsboro will play at Van on Friday. Athens will host Canton.
Arp 32, Troup 16
TROUP — Maddie Birdsong scored 11 points to lead Arp past Troup.
Arp led 3-2 after the first quarter, 12-5 at halftime and 21-9 after three quarters.
Maddy Griffin led Troup with 8 points. Jessie Minnix had 6 points, and Bailey Blanton and Tera Wells each scored 1 point.
Cyla Nelson-Rose scored 8 points for Arp.
Troup (12-12, 3-3) will play at Elysian Fields on Friday.
Brook Hill 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 20BULLARD — Maeci Wilson led Brook Hill with 16 points in a 41-20 win over Bishop Dunne.
The Lady Guard scored 14 in the first quarter to take a 14-10 lead. Wilson scored 7 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as Brook Hill went to the half with an 18-11 lead.
It was all Brook Hill in the second half as the Lady Guard outscored the Lady Falcons 23-9. Mollee McCurley scored all 8 of her points in the second half to go along with Wilson’s second half 9 points.
Other scorers for Brook Hill included Bethany Lavender (7), Karmen Miller (6), Landrey McNeel (2) and Lila Morris (2). The Lady Guard improved to 11-14 on the season.