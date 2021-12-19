Tyler HEAT 31, Union Grove 12
UNION GROVE — Emma Kirksey had a double double to help power the Tyler HEAT to a 31-12 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Kirksey had 17 points and 19 rebounds. She was also 8 of 9 from the floor and 1 of 1 from the free throw line.
Others scoring for the HEAT (15-10) were Savannah Fuller (6), Selah Tenbrink (3), Alyssa Strickland (2), Anna Thomas (2) and Keilah Duboise (1).
Marshall Christian 28, All Saints 16
MARSHALL — Maddie Leete and Kat Neal each scored six points, but All Saints could not over come a big Marshall Christian second quarter as the Lady Trojans lost a 28-16 decision on Saturday.
Marshall Christian outscored the Lady Trojans 12-0 in the second period.
Olivia Goedeke and Marley Johnson each scored two points for All Saints.
The Lady Trojans return to play on Jan. 11, when they play host to Bishop Gorman at Brookshire Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.