Tyler HEAT 54, Tyler Cumberland 16
Ryan Kirksey, Abigail Drewett, Bonnie Taylor and Whitney Worley each scored 10 points to lift the Tyler HEAT to a 54-16 win over the Cumberland Academy Lady Knights on Friday in a girls basketball opener at CA gym.
Others scoring for the HEAT were: Kate Thomas (6 points), Selah Tenbrink (4), Anna Thomas (2) and Elena Gonzalez (2).
Scoring for the Lady Knights were: Christina Caston (6) Alexis Webster (3), Elexis Richardson (2), Michelle Oviedo (2), Yamari Sears (2) and Katie Branch (1).
The Lady Knights are scheduled to host Grace Community on Friday, Nov. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The HEAT visits Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 13. The game is set to start at 6 p.m.
Brownsboro 81, Grapeland 19
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes broke out to a 28-3 first quarter lead and cruised to an 81-19 victory over the Grapeland Lady Sandies on Friday in a girls basketball opener for both teams.
Mekhayia Moore led the Bearettes with 23 points with Paris Miller adding 22. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Kentoya Woods (10), Rebecca Rumbo (7), Allie Cooper (6), Tori Hooker (4), Shakayla Warren (4), Bayli Hooker (3) and Alee Cooper (2).
Teira Jones and Mary Watson led Grapeland with six points each. Other Lady Sandies scoring were Christi Shepherd (4), Lila Munoz (2) and Cheyney Boyd (1).
Brownsboro is scheduled to play at Edgewood on Tuesday.
Lindale 61, Hallsville 47
LINDALE — The Lady Eagles of Lindale started their basketball season on Saturday, scoring a 61-47 win over the Hallsville LadyCats.
Lily Chamberlain led the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Desirae Pennington added 14 points with Shelbi Steen chipping in 11 points.
Others scoring for Lindale were: Marley Keith (8); Brooke Everest (3); Maggie Spearman (2) and Liz Hutchens (1).
Laikyn Smith led Hallsville with 16 points. Others scoring were Catherine Warford (12), Faith Baliraine (8), Aubrey Marjason (5), DaQuavia Lively (3) and Baylie Perkins (3).
Lindale is scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Tuesday. The varsity is scheduled to tip off at John Alexander Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
Martin's Mill 56, Central Heights 28
NACOGDOCHES —The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs scored a season opening girls basketball 56-28 win over the Nacogdoches Central Heights Lady Devils on Friday.
Kalie Dunavant led Martin's Mill with 17 points, followed by Jada Celsur with 13. Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Kylee Lookabaugh (8), Riley Jackson (5), Kate Lindsey (5), Libby Rogers (4) and Bailey Goggans (4).
Martin's Mill is scheduled to host Lipan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while Central Heights is slated to host West Rusk the same night at 5 p.m.