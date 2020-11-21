Basketball Stock

Prairiland 37, Hawkins 35

HAWKINS — The Prairiland Lady Patriots rallied in the fourth quarter for a 37-35 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Saturday in a girls basketball game.

Jordyn Warren led Hawkins with 11 points, three assists, a steal and a 3-pointer.

Others pacing Hawkins were: Lynli Dacus (8 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 5 rebounds, 2 3-pointers), Logan Jaco (8 points, 3 steals), Makena Warren (3 points, 7 rebounds), Carmen Turner (3 points) and Laney Wilson (2 points, 6 rebounds).

Sabine 36, Harmony 27

LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman hit for 20 points as the Sabine Lady Cardinals stayed unbeaten with a 36-27 win over Harmony on Saturday in a girls basketball games.

Also scoring for Sabine were: Maddie Furrh (5), Mercedes Willett (4), Ally Gresham (2), Addy Gresham (2), Claudia Simmons (2) and Hailey Davis (1).

Sabine plays host to Elysian Fields at 2 o,n, Monday.

Union Grove 67, Spring Hill 34

LONGVIEW — Macey Alston hit the nets for 29 points and teammate Carleigh Judd pitched in 22 points as the Union Grove Lady Lions stayed unbeaten with a 67-34 victory over the Longview Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Saturday.

Others scoring for the 5-0 Lady Lions were Makena Littlejohn (8), Macey Roberts (4), Bailey Clowers (3), Gracie Stanford (3) and Gracie Winn (2).

Union Grove takes on New Diana in Diana on Dec. 1.

