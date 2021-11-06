The Rusk Lady Eagles proved they are ready for the season after defeating Trinity 42-37 at home on Saturday.
Kenyada Kincaid led the team as point guard after taking a year off and led in scoring with 9 points. She has really been a positive force in practice and on the court Saturday, head coach Corinna Ford said.
Erica Anderson also contributed 9 points and was a key offensive player. DaMaya Hart was a standout as a freshman playing in her first varsity game and she was steady on both ends of the court. Junior Brooklyn Barfield contributed 13 rebounds.
Ford said she couldn’t be more excited about their first win and her coming on as the new head coach.
“I'm so glad that we got this first one out of the way and it was a win," Ford said. "I spent a lot of time these past couple of days praying over these girls and my role as their leader in my first year as head coach at Rusk. We have been preparing for months for today and it was nice to see them put that practice to good use."
She went on to say that although they played a great game, there is room for improvement.
“This was a good starting point," Ford said. "We had moments when we looked phenomenal on offense and defense, but we also had moments when we weren't all doing our jobs. We are going to be hitting defense pretty hard in practice this week, because they just need to get more comfortable with their roles. I think they played with a lot of heart and good sportsmanship which was awesome to see.
"Our defense still needs work. We are playing a little different than in previous years and it will take them a few games to really get it set. We put a lot of pressure out front and it created key turnovers and points on the board for us.”
Senior Trinity Asberry felt like the team was off to a good start and was excited about her senior year.
“I feel like we connected well for our first game," Asberry said. "Our chemistry will only get greater as we move further into our season. I’m excited about making memories and winning some ball games. I'm really excited about being able to be coached by Coach Ford my senior year”.
Rusk will travel to Huntington on Tuesday for a 6:15 p.m. game.