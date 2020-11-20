Tyler Legacy 76, Texas High 23
Aaliyah Campbell and Rose Rook each scored 11 points as Tyler Legacy cruised past Texas High on Friday at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym.
Ella Rook scored 10 points. Deveren Thompson and Nyla Inmon each added 8 points. Tori Ransom, Akya Turner and Vanessa Hayward all scored 10 points, and Katlyn Jasper and Markesha Allen each put in 5 points.
Legacy (4-0) will host Lindale at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Lindale 56, Mineola 48
LINDALE — Shelbi Steen scored 18 points as Lindale defeated Mineola.
Brenley Philen scored 14 points for Lindale.
Mylee Fischer had 23 points for Mineola, and Tahjae Black scored 13 points.
Troup 31, All Saints 30
TROUP — Sarah Neel scored 12 points as Troup edged All Saints.
Sarah Jordan led All Saints with 9 points. Olivia Patterson scored 8 points, and Eyan Absar had 7 points.
All Saints will play at Carlisle at 1 p.m. Monday.