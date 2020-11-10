Sabine 48, Arp 23
ARP — The Sabine Lady Cardinals opened their basketball season with a 48-23 win over Arp on Tuesday.
Mercedes Willett led the Lady Cards with 13 points. Others scoring for Sabine were: Blaire Kaufman (9), Claudia Simmons (8), Ashlynn Davis (6), Tayla Calico (6), Hailey Davis (4) and Breanna Evans (2).
Sabine will meet Overton in Liberty City on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Frankston 69, Palestine Westwood 11
FRANKSTON — All 10 Maidens scored as Frankston opened its season with a 69-11 win over Palestine Westwood on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Abbie Ramsey led the way for Frankston with 16 points. Brianna Looney and Tia Billingsly added 10 points apiece.
Others scoring for the Maidens were Ja’shalyn Hatton (9), Kaylee Davis (6), Maggie Caveness (6), Kelsey Sexton (6), Kelsey Loebig (2), Teallie Tatum (2) and Jacey Dillard (2).
Lipan 65, Martin’s Mill 45
MARTIN’S MILL — In a matchup of top 10 teams, the No. 7 Lipan Lady Indians scored a 65-45 upset of No. 3 Martin’s Mill on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs (1-1) with 15 points, followed by Kalie Dunavant (14), Kylee Lookabaugh (6), Ashley Reiser (4), Riley Jackson (4) and Libby Rogers (2).
Chelsea Lott led Lipan with 25 points, while Maggie Peacock added 17 points. Others scoring were: Kaylee Little (6), Trinity Benitez (5), Taylor Clark (3), Marti Seymour (3), Taylor Branson (2), Madison Harrison (2) and Lili Cogdill (2).
Martin’s Mill returns to play on Friday, traveling to Dallas Faith Family for a 6 p.m. tipoff.