Tyler Legacy 49, Lake Highlands 39
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders opened the season with a 49-39 win at Lake Highlands on Friday night.
Legacy led 14-4 after the first quarter, 27-15 at halftime and 37-23 after three quarters.
Aaliyah Campbell led the Lady Raiders with 20 points. Nyla Inmon added 14 points.
Legacy (1-0) will host Sulphur Springs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chapel Hill 52, Pine Tree 29
Alexia Rogers, in her first game off an ACL tear, scored 17 points to lead Chapel Hill to a win over Pine Tree.
Kya Cook had 12 points. Shania Miller scored 9 points, and DJ Kincade added 7 points.
Chapel Hill will host Whitehouse on Tuesday.
Bishop Gorman 70, Marshall Christian Academy 23
Elizabeth Mahfood scored 23 points as Bishop Gorman rolled past Marshall Christian Academy.
Maria Kariampuzaha had 13 points. Jailee Lee scored 9 points, and Taylor Wood added 8 points.
Bishop Gorman will host East Texas Home School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.